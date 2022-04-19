ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

Dr. Wendy Yoder Named Dean of Students at SWOSU

Cover picture for the articleDr. Wendy Yoder has been named Dean of Students at Southwestern Oklahoma State University with locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon. Having worked in higher education since 2006, Yoder has led campus initiatives in victim advocacy, academic advising and student retention. She has served...

