In the summer of 2020, with pandemic-driven unemployment surging across Tennessee, the state contracted with two Shelby County community groups to provide meals to children at risk for hunger in locations scattered throughout the county. But when auditors with the Tennessee Comptroller's office made surprise visits to check on the programs, they found no children

