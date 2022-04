Michigan's Democratic governor wants a nuclear power plant on Lake Michigan to stay open and she's asking the federal government to pay for it.But the owner of the Palisades Power Plant says it's too late — the plant will be shut down in May as scheduled.The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a $6 billion effort to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing, citing the need to continue nuclear energy as a carbon-free source of power that helps to combat climate change. The Department of Energy’s civil nuclear credit program is intended to bail out financially distressed owners...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO