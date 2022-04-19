ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Herd Provisions Offering Wine Club and Tastings

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebuted in November of last year, is just one of two ways oenophiles can enjoy their drink of choice with the downtown restaurant. On the second Tuesday of every month, Herd Provisions will host wine tastings for both...

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse Now Open in Market District

Sugar Magnolia owner, Caroline Joyner, and her team have brought their deliciousness to the Market District with the opening this week of the Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse. This is the not a copy of the original location downtown, but instead a new take on the coffeehouse concept. One big addition is a drive thru window.
RESTAURANTS
Laredo Morning Times

James Beard Foundation plans new Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival

San Antonio's annual Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival will be the first statewide culinary festival to partner with the James Beard Foundation this fall. The James Beard foundation is known as the "Academy Awards" of the food world. The Culinaria event will feature foodie offerings from award-winning chefs from San Antonio, Texas, and across the country.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KESQ News Channel 3

The Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival: Saturday Grand Tastings

The annual Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival is back in town!  A Biscuit Bakeoff is set at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in Rancho Mirage with other food demonstrations to follow. Then at the Gardens on El Paseo, local chefs alongside others throughout the state and beyond will be serving guests food and drinks. Saturday's Grand The post The Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival: Saturday Grand Tastings appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Club#The Herd#Food Drink#Herd Provisions#Wine Tastings Current
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Broadway Festivals seeks vendors for July 4th festivities

Plans are fully under way for the 2022 Fourth on Broadway. That means vendors need to get their applications in sooner than later to secure a space at the event this July 4th. Last year Broadway Festivals Inc. brought the annual event back to its original in-person status after going to a successful virtual TV special/concert format in 2020. Thousands of people attended the full day and evening of events last year, which gives local vendors a perfect venue for their food or merchandise to be sold. Because each vendor category is limited, vendors are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible, and long before the May 20 deadline. Vendor applications are available through the organization's website, https://www.broadwayfestivals.com/forms-applications.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Local News

Phoenixville YMCA hosts Spring Festival and Pickleball Tournament April 23

PHOENIXVILLE — For the first time ever, the Phoenixville YMCA will hold its own Pickleball Tournamentcoupled with a Spring Festival for spectators and community members alike. Festivities will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Phoenixville YMCA, 400 E. Pothouse Road Phoenixville, PA 19460. During...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy