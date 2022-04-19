ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale-on-hudson, NY

Bard College Appoints Thomas Chatterton Williams as Hannah Arendt Center Senior Fellow and Visiting Professor of Humanities

bard.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBard College is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Chatterton Williams as Hannah Arendt Center Senior Fellow and Visiting Professor of Humanities. Williams will begin teaching at the College in Spring 2023. Thomas Chatterton...

www.bard.edu

