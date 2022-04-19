Bard College Appoints Thomas Chatterton Williams as Hannah Arendt Center Senior Fellow and Visiting Professor of Humanities

WHEN BOBBI DEMPSEY was finding her footing in her career as a freelance journalist, in 2000, she could feel a stark distance between herself and her editors. They assumed, for instance, that her town in agrarian Pennsylvania, where she lived and worked, had high-speed Internet. (Back then, it did not.) ​​Or they’d tell her to use a certain app, despite the fact that she only had a flip phone; smart phones were too costly. The first few times she had to travel to report, she didn’t have a credit card, just a debit card, and couldn’t book a hotel or cover a security deposit. Dempsey, who’s now fifty-two, felt that she was fighting a “constant battle” to prove the value of covering a “random rural area, from a reporting standpoint.” Her opponent, she felt, was a kind of editorial bias, financial but also cultural. She’d long wanted editors to “make clear that they value the insight that I and other writers with our experience can offer.” But these sorts of endorsements were few and far between.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO