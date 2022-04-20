ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama settles opioid claims with J&J, McKesson, Endo for $276 mln -attorney general

By Dietrich Knauth
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AoWtI_0fDl6iQ100
The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 19 (Reuters) - Alabama on Tuesday reached $276 million in settlements with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), McKesson Corp (MCK.N) and Endo International Plc (ENDP.O), resolving claims that the companies fueled an opioid addiction crisis, the state attorney general said.

Under the settlement, drug distributor McKesson will pay $141 million toward the state's efforts to combat the opioid crisis, while drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Endo will pay $70.3 million and $25 million, respectively, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement. The three companies will also pay $40 million in attorneys' fees.

The state had accused McKesson of failing to prevent the diversion of opioids for illicit purposes, and the drugmakers of engaging in deceptive marketing practices that downplayed the addiction risks of their painkillers. The companies have denied wrongdoing.

J&J, which manufactured the pain medications Duragesic and Nucynta, said it no longer sells prescription opioids in the United States and that its past marketing efforts were "appropriate and responsible."

McKesson and Endo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Alabama was one of four states that declined to join a nationwide $26 billion settlement of opioid litigation by McKesson, two other top U.S. distributors and J&J that was finalized in February. L1N2V01ZA

“These three settlement agreements affirm my decision to decline participation in the national opioid settlements, which did not adequately acknowledge the unique harm that Alabamians have endured," Marshall said in a statement.

Alabama will get more from McKesson and a faster payout from J&J, compared to what the state would have received under the national settlement, Marshall said.

Alabama would have received $115 million over 18 years from McKesson under the national settlement framework, and J&J would have paid $70.3 million over nine years. Under the new settlement, J&J will now make full payment within a year, while McKesson will pay within nine years, Marshall said.

The state had been on the verge of a trial against McKesson, with opening arguments scheduled for Monday before the two sides requested a delay. read more

The Alabama deal comes amid a wave of litigation and settlement by state governments over the U.S. opioid crisis, which has led to more than 500,000 overdose deaths over two decades, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

West Virginia on Monday announced a $99 million settlement with J&J L2N2WG0W8, and is in the midst of a trial against drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) and AbbVie's (ABBV.N) Allergan unit. read more

Florida reached more than $878 million in opioid settlements with CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) and three drug companies in March, and began a trial against pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O) on April 11. read more

Reporting by Dietrich Knauth Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Endo, Impax defeat FTC's latest antitrust case over opioid

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday tossed a lawsuit by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission accusing Endo International Plc and Impax Laboratories of violating antitrust laws by striking a deal that stifled competition in the market for an opioid pain medication. The reasons for U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth's...
INDUSTRY
WHYY

Camden County hails opioid settlement with J&J as ‘game changer’

The recent settlement between Johnson & Johnson and the State of New Jersey has been widely hailed by leaders as a historic moment in the ongoing opioid crisis. Camden County Commissioner Director Lou Cappelli called the settlement “a game changer” that allows the county to dedicate a large sum of money towards fighting the crisis. The county will get $32 million of the $641 million settlement that will be paid over the next two decades.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Alabama Business
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckesson Corp#J J#Mckesson Corp Lrb Mck N#Endo International Plc#Nucynta
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds

States, cities, counties and tribal governments across the nation will soon receive a windfall through several major opioid settlements. Drug distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family members who own it, will relinquish a total of about US$32 billion for their role in the overdose crisis. Other litigation could yield more funds.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Martin Shkreli's law firm has not been paid, seeks to withdraw

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The law firm that defended Martin Shkreli against antitrust charges said it has not been paid, and on Tuesday asked a U.S. judge for permission to withdraw from representing the former pharmaceutical executive best known for hiking the price of a lifesaving medication more than 40-fold.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WLOX

State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been described as “gas station heroin” - a drug that people of all ages can legally buy at the local convenience store. And while only a handful of people in Mississippi have gotten sick from using the substance in recent years, state health leaders are sounding the alarm.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
abovethelaw.com

Court Orders Trump Organization To Cough Up Those Cell Phones In NY AG Probe

In New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s courtroom Monday morning, Trump’s lawyers explained that they were working around the clock to comply with the AG’s investigative demands and would definitely, certainly have turned over all the requested material by April 29. Assuming that’s the case, it will leave exactly one day for the OAG to decide whether to file a civil action against the company before the tolling agreement expires on April 30.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy