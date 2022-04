Paul Edgar: How many of the more than 100,000 daily crossings of the Willamette River will choose to reroute their trips?ODOT's proposed bike/pedestrian bridge between Oregon City and West Linn is another example of its non-essential priorities. What's more important? Having the ability to use the I-205 Abernethy Bridge without paying a toll, or having the ability to walk and/or ride a bike across a new pedestrian bridge? ODOT is studying having a $2 toll just to cross the I-205 bridge in peak hours. If you had a choice to get across the Willamette River and not pay a...

4 DAYS AGO