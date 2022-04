Five New Yorkers will split a $50,000 reward after they sent in tips that helped lead to the capture of the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect.Officials announced that the five tipsters, who have not been publicly named, will be given an equal $10,000 share of the reward money following the arrest of accused terrorist Frank James in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.Mr James, 62, is accused of carrying out a premeditated terrorist attack on a subway in the Sunset Park neighbourhood of Brooklyn during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.The suspect, who has ties to New York City, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Wisconsin and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO