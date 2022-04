HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest and Hastings is one of the biggest sports rivalries in central Nebraska, and it’s no different when it comes to soccer. Thursday night, the two teams renewed the rivalry at Lloyd Wilson Field in Hastings, and on the girls side of things, Northwest earned the bragging rights for 2022 in a convincing 6-0 shutout of the Tigers.

