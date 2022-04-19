ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magna-LG Mexican Plant to Supply Components for GM Electric Vehicles

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Magna International and LG Electronics are constructing a factory in the Mexican city of Ramos Airzpe that will supply electric vehicle components to General Motors Co, starting in 2023....

