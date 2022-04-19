ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle Police Report: April 15-18

Rochelle News-Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHELLE — On April 15 at 2:21 p.m. Christine Mccormick, 35, of Courtland was cited for speeding 46 m.p.h. in a 30-m.p.h. zone. She signed a promise to comply and was given a June 3 Rochelle court date....

