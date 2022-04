The Tulane baseball team’s loss to Houston on Saturday affected the pitching plans for Tuesday’s vital home game against streaking Southern Miss as well. Carter Robinson, who has been mostly solid as a midweek starter, took himself out of the running with a rough relief performance. Trying to stop a rally in the fifth inning, he walked the first batter he faced on four pitches and allowed a double, a single and home run in his next four as the Cougars turned a 4-4 score into a 10-4 lead before he recorded an out.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO