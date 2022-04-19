Jon Garrett Set To Make ARCA Debut At Talladega

An Earnhardt behind the wheel of the #3 car and crew chief Larry McReynolds on the pit box? No, I’m not talking about Dale Earnhardt‘s iconic win in the 1998 Daytona 500. This weekend at Talladega, Dale’s grandson Jeffrey will be piloting his grandpa’s familiar #3 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The son of Kerry Earnhardt and nephew to Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be making his first start for Richard Childress Racing, the team that his legendary grandfather drove […] The post Dale Earnhardt’s Grandson Jeffrey To Drive #3 Xfinity Series Car At Talladega, With His Grandpa’s Former Crew Chief Larry McReynolds On the Pit Box first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

