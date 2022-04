Local nonprofit Boots for Troops relocated to its new office at 994 Village Square Drive, Condo H, Tomball, on March 17. The nonprofit was previously located off Wright Road in Magnolia within a renovated horse barn. The new centrally located office space provides more square footage and a designated room for assembling custom care packages. Boots for Troops was founded by Jimmy and Lindsey Rogers to help boost morale of active duty troops through sending specialty care packages. 281-222-5170. www.boots4troops.org.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO