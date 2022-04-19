ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

20927 Blooming Shrubs Court

Panr
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 20927 Blooming Shrubs Court, Cypress, Texas 77433Gorgeous brand new home! 2-Story 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bath. Soaring Ceilings, Dramatic Entry...

www.pvpanther.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Inside the $87 million hilltop palace for sale in Beverly Hills

Perched approximately 200 meters (650 feet) above Beverly Hills, California, is a European-flavored residence that recently hit the market for $87 million. Past its gates, a 700-foot private drive hugs the mountainside as it leads up a steep incline to reveal a dramatic, 7.8-acre estate. "For a person who likes...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Business
Cypress, TX
Real Estate
City
Cypress, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Cypress, TX
Business
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $7 Thrifted Cabinet Gets a Gorgeous Floral-Themed New Look for $200

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are some nearly-perfect treasures to be found at thrift stores, but there are lots more pieces that need a little extra love and attention to become something great. This cabinet, found by DIYer Hana Sethi (@hanashappyhome), is a prime example. When Hana found it, one of its knobs was broken, its hinges were rusted, and the orangey color of its laminate finish wasn’t doing it any favors. Not to mention, it looked to Hana like it was a wall-mounted cabinet for a bathroom rather than a free-standing furniture piece. But at only $7 at Value Village, it was a steal. “The moment I saw it at the thrift store, I knew it could be something really special,” Hana says.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrubs#Bay Window#Housing List#Blooming Shrubs Court#Tx Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

In California, a New-Construction Palm Springs Home Lists for $5.75 Million

A new-construction home dubbed The Woods House came on the market in Palm Springs on Friday for $5.75 million. Built in 2021 by Los Angeles-based architecture firm Woods + Dangaran, the one-story home has hallmarks of classic California desert modern architecture, including floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the surrounding landscape and natural materials incorporated throughout the home. (Brett Woods, founding partner of Woods + Dangaran, is also the seller.)
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Historic Coronado, California, Mansion Listed For $39 Million

This lavish historic home in Coronado, California, is asking $39 million. A historic residence 100 feet away from the shore in Coronado, California, was listed for $39 million on Monday, which would set a price record for the area if it sells for the asking price. Built in 1925 and...
REAL ESTATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Houston may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of great pizza, but that doesn't mean the Bayou City isn't home to some incredible pies. Houston has a thriving pizza scene, with plenty of spots serving up delicious slices. Here are five popular places to grab a slice in the city. Bon appetit!
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
homedit.com

Cabin Bathrooms With Rustic Charm and Natural Style

Cabins are a place that allow us to get away from normal life and enjoy peace and quiet, but you don’t have to give up every luxury. Cabin bathrooms can be luxurious as well as functional. Most traditional cabins have a rustic look but there are a number of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

A Designer’s Condo Has Maximalist 1970s Vibes, Vintage Furniture, and Disco Balls

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Giovanna Macejka, partner Deanna, and pup Desi. Giovanna Macejka is an interior designer and owner of Dream House, a full-package design studio, as well as the owner of Dream House Vintage, a vintage and secondhand Instagram shop. These business names are quite appropriate, since Giovanna considers this condo, shared with partner Deanna and pup Desi, as a dream home.
QUEENS, NY
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Houston, Texas?

Pizza is a beloved American food choice, no matter where you go to enjoy it. There are some cities with their own unique type of pizza, and others with some well known establishments. When you hear the name Houston, Texas pizza isn't the food first that comes to mind. But, in the beautiful city, there are quite a few delicious pizza restaurants to choose from.
HOUSTON, TX
thespruce.com

How to Style a Home Office That Blends In to Your Space

We get it: Not everyone has the space for a private office area at home. Oftentimes, the living room, dining room, kitchen, or bedroom ends up doubling as a work area, especially when multiple family members are doing their jobs remotely! If you've been struggling with designing a workspace that's functional yet doesn't stick out like a sore thumb after 9-to-5 hours, we're here to help. We spoke with designers who offered their top tips on how to successfully integrate a work area into any room of the house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Yellow Meditation Space Becomes a Dramatic, Mid-Century-Inspired Dining Room

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing to remember about renovations, it’s this: You should use your home however it suits you best. If that means converting a dining room into a cycling studio, so be it. If you’d rather outfit your dining space for meditation, then go ahead and commit.
NASHVILLE, TN
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Luxe, historical Galveston Bay estate on market for $8.8M

LA PORTE, Texas – You might be a little confused about where you are when you look at the home for sale at 102 South R Street in La Porte. The massive abode, built in 1930, has a style reminiscent of the Hamptons, but we suppose the palm trees give away its true Gulf Coast location.
LA PORTE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy