Brooklyn Rose

The Beckham men looked so handsome while in black-tie attire for Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz over the weekend. The Beckham boys were all dressed up to celebrate Brooklyn’s wedding on Saturday April 9. David, 46, smiled alongside his three sons: Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and of course, the groom Brooklyn, 23. Brooklyn posted the photo that showed the three gentlemen in their tuxedos on his Instagram, which you can see here, the day after the ceremony. David looked proud of his oldest son, while his younger brothers also looked excited for the celebration.
