Brooklyn Rose

hcmc-tn.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProud parents Amy and Brad welcomed their baby girl,...

www.hcmc-tn.org

HollywoodLife

David Beckham Poses With His 3 Look-Alike Sons In Tuxes At Brooklyn’s Wedding: Photo

The Beckham men looked so handsome while in black-tie attire for Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz over the weekend. The Beckham boys were all dressed up to celebrate Brooklyn’s wedding on Saturday April 9. David, 46, smiled alongside his three sons: Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and of course, the groom Brooklyn, 23. Brooklyn posted the photo that showed the three gentlemen in their tuxedos on his Instagram, which you can see here, the day after the ceremony. David looked proud of his oldest son, while his younger brothers also looked excited for the celebration.
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reunite In Barbados In 1st Photos Since Designer Denied Cheating Rumors

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, reunited at the Barbados airport on Friday, the same day Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi took to Instagram to deny rumors that the latter cheated on the former with her, and they looked as happy as could be. The singer was wearing a multi-colored mini dress that perfectly hugged her baby bump and heels as she met up with the rapper and his family. She also had her long hair up into a high bun as she walked beside the father of her unborn child.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Brooklyn Beckham and his bride-to-be sign the mother and father of all prenups! Star prepares to wed heiress whose parents are three times richer than Posh and Becks

Brooklyn Beckham is understood to have signed a prenuptial agreement with his heiress bride-to-be Nicola Peltz. The £380 million fortune of 23-year-old Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria, is dwarfed by the estimated £1.3 billion wealth of Miss Peltz's financier father Nelson. News of the prenup comes as preparations...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's baby plans revealed

Victoria and David Beckham's son Brooklyn married American actress Nicola Peltz in a lavish Palm Beach wedding on Saturday attended by the stars such as Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay. Following their nuptials, fans may be wondering if Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, plan to start a family...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

David Beckham Kisses Wife Victoria For Her 48th Birthday 1 Wk After Son Brooklyn’s Wedding

David Beckham, 46, proved he’s a doting husband with his latest Instagram post! The soccer player gave a shout-out to his wife Victoria Beckham in honor of her 48th birthday on April 17 and included a gorgeous cozy photo of the two of them along with a memorable caption. In the pic, the lovebirds are standing on the sand at a beach while in front of the water and a fire, and are locking lips as their arms hold onto each other.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

We Have a Major Update on Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Marriage to Chris

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett has definitely experienced some ups and downs as a Real Housewife. And she's dishing all about them in a candid conversation with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke for Bravo Insider's Housewife to Housewife. In the latest edition of Housewife...
RELATIONSHIPS
KXLY

Victoria Beckham is ‘worried about the future’ after Brooklyn’s wedding

Victoria Beckham is “worried” about the future of her family now that son Brooklyn is a married man. The 47-year-old fashion designer – who is married to ex-footballer David Beckham, 46, and also has also has sons Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10 with him – reportedly had “one of the greatest days of her life” at the couple’s eldest son’s wedding to model Nicola Peltz but was left “feeling a bit down” after the lavish ceremony because of what it could mean for the family.
RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Hunter King Recast as Summer

Ever since The Young and the Restless re-signed Michael Mealor as Kyle, fans had been wondering whether the CBS soap would next announce that it was bringing back Hunter King as Summer, too. Now they know: It ain’t happening. On April 20, the show revealed that it had recast...
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Destiny Payton-Williams Called out by Blogger

There has been a lot of talk about Destiny Payton-Williams and Melody Holt’s fallout. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” had a lot to say about the latest episode. On the episode, Melody Holt and Destiny Payton-Williams finally came face to face to address their issues. At last season’s reunion, Destiny told Carlos King that she was a bit confused about where she stood with Melody. And she said they hadn’t spoken since wrapping up filming. LaTisha Scott would then chime in and say that Melody doesn’t know how to be a friend. She accused Melody of only wanting people in her life when she needs them to uplift her. Then when she gets over a trying time, she ghosts them.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Expectant Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Hits the Mother Lode On an Unbeatable Birthday Weekend With Her Handsome Husband

The “gorgeous mama” also got a shout-out from her late onscreen husband, “Finn.”. As Bold & Beautiful dynamo Jacqueline MacInnes Wood grows closer to birthing her third child one might think that she would be content to spend her birthday with her feet up, sipping tea in a bathrobe and generally slowing down. But it turns out Wood has the same spunky spirit that she infuses in her alter-ego, Steffy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Baby’s First Steps! Princess Eugenie Documents Son August’s Major Milestone

Princess Eugenie’s son, August, recently hit a major milestone, and (much to our delight) evidence of the accomplishment was captured on camera. This week, the 32-year-old royal shared a series of photos on her personal Instagram account, documenting what several news outlets including ﻿The Mirror ﻿are calling ﻿August’s first solo steps. ﻿(Whether they are his literal first steps or not, still pretty impressive.)﻿ Princess Eugenie kicked things off by posting a snapshot on social media featuring August standing in a field of yellow flowers.
CELEBRITIES

