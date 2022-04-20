ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France

40 Dandy D-Words To Deepen Your Vocabulary

By Paul Anthony Jones
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

D is one of the most frequently used letters in the alphabet. Consider adding some of these delicious D words to your...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

12 Bridgerton Vocab Words To Work Into Your Everyday Convos

Netflix's Bridgerton Season 1 was set in 1813, and Season 2 takes place a year later, in 1814. Although the series updates the romance stories for modern audiences, 200+ years is still long ago. Plus, not to get all 11th grade lit teacher on you, but English is a living language that constantly changes and morphs, with slang terms rising up and then falling out of favor. This Bridgerton glossary will help viewers track some of the show's language and explain what the Regency vocab words actaully mean.
TV & VIDEOS
LiveScience

King John: Magna Carta, rebellion and myth

King John was the ruler of England from May 27, 1199 to Oct. 19, 1216, succeeding his brother Richard "The Lionheart". John is best known for sealing the Magna Carta, which was the first step towards a constitution in the United Kingdom and a source of inspiration for democratic movements that followed. However, he also drew England into a bloody civil war when he reneged on the agreements made in the Magna Carta and was widely hated by contemporary chroniclers.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amputation#Embezzlement#Alcohol#Vocabulary#Liquor#Egyptian#Hieroglyph#Phoenician#Greek#Roman#Latin#English
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient "Curse Tablet" Shows the Earliest Hebrew Name of God

Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Daily Mail

Ancient Roman bust of a woman unearthed alongside those of 'her husband and child' in HS2 dig is cleaned to reveal remarkable new details such as tear ducts, curved lips and an intricate hairstyle

Three Ancient Roman busts that were found under the site of a Norman church in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, are being cleaned up to reveal their delicate facial features. Archaeologists for the HS2 railway uncovered the three stone busts beneath the ruins of the old St Mary's church, which was demolished...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Pope's peace prayer for Ukraine recalls ancient prophesy

Pope Francis is presiding Friday over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. Francis has invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer Friday afternoon. And to hammer home its universal nature, the Vatican has translated the text of the prayer into three dozen languages. Retired Pope Benedict XVI plans to participate and an envoy of Francis is celebrating a simultaneous Mass...
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
AFP

As pandemic fades, Spain Easter traditions resurrected

With Easter processions cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spain's colourful Holy Week marches made their eagerly awaited return to the streets on Sunday. - Return of the tourists - This year, Spaniards want to make up for lost time and enjoy an Easter week as in times before the pandemic, when they made an average of seven million trips across the country to visit family or hit the beach, Statistica figures show. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
ARTnews

Archaeologists Have Unearthed 65 Giant Stone Jars In India

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists have identified 65 large sandstone jars believed to be used for ritual burials across four sites in Assam, India, according to a new study published in the Journal of Asian Archaeology last week. They have yet to identify who made the vessels. The research project—a joint effort between Australian National University (ANU), North-Eastern Hill University and Gauhati University, the latter two in India—started as a routine survey to explore three known sites. It wasn’t until the team worked with local communities to extend their survey to include a 300-square-kilometer area among dense forests...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Cleopatra: Biography of the last pharaoh of ancient Egypt

Cleopatra VII, often simply called "Cleopatra," was the last of a series of rulers called the Ptolemies who ruled ancient Egypt for nearly 300 years. Cleopatra ruled an empire that included Egypt, Cyprus, part of modern-day Libya and other territories in the Middle East. Modern-day depictions of Cleopatra VII tend...
ENTERTAINMENT
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy