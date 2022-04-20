40 Dandy D-Words To Deepen Your Vocabulary

Netflix's Bridgerton Season 1 was set in 1813, and Season 2 takes place a year later, in 1814. Although the series updates the romance stories for modern audiences, 200+ years is still long ago. Plus, not to get all 11th grade lit teacher on you, but English is a living language that constantly changes and morphs, with slang terms rising up and then falling out of favor. This Bridgerton glossary will help viewers track some of the show's language and explain what the Regency vocab words actaully mean.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 DAYS AGO