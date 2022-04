Two of the most powerful women in women's motorsport initiatives are joining forces. Seven-time Indianapolis 500 racer Lyn St. James and Paretta Autosport founder Beth Paretta announced on Wednesday that they have formed an organization called Women in Motorsports North America. The 501 (c)(3) charity is designed to "foster mentorship, advocacy, education, and growth to help ensure a successful and effective future for women in professional motorsports roles."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO