In Hawaii, senators approved two identical measures to form a psilocybin working group, Marijuana Moment reported. The goal of the group would be to explore the therapeutic potential of the psychedelic, but the resolutions were amended and patient access will be contingent on federal approval of psilocybin. Both proposals —sponsored by Sen. Chris Lee (D), chair of the Judiciary Committee— advanced unanimously, although two senators expressed reservations. The non-binding Senate resolution and Senate concurrent resolution were taken up by the Senate Health Committee.

HAWAII STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO