It’s not out of the realm of possibility that you’ll have trouble making financial decisions someday in the future. Consider: Studies show that about one out of five people aged 75 to 79 might have diminished financial decision-making abilities due to mild cognitive impairment or dementia; that risk rises to about one out of two for people in their 80s, according to the co-authors of Thinking Ahead Roadmap: A Guide for Keeping your Money Safe as You Age. What’s more, these people are still confident in their ability to manage their finances and that puts them at risk of significant losses due to mistakes, exploitation, or fraud.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 27 DAYS AGO