ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Security & Agile Development - How to Bridge the Gap in 2022

hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgile software development methodology, especially Scrum is the popular way to do software development for many companies. However, Agile methods include some information system security practices which are necessary to avoid threats. The more improvements and modifications in its system, the more vulnerable it becomes. Because of this it has led...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Skyflow and Plaid partner in effort to bolster fintech data security

TechCrunch most recently covered Skyflow when it secured an outsized Series B late last year, a funding event that came after the company raised a Series A less than a year prior. Plaid — a company that we’ve covered regarding its products, fundraising and abortive attempt to sell to Visa — needs little introduction at this point.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Explore the Top 5 Test Management Solutions for Banking

Quality Assurance in Banking is a tricky matter. Releasing without major bugs is not a competitive advantage, but a regulatory requirement. Not every general-purpose test management vendor fits them, so finding good software is that much harder. Let’s have a look at test management solutions that specifically advertise themselves as banking-ready and a popular tool that doesn’t. In This Article: Common and costly mistakes to avoid when picking a test management solution in banking. The landscape of test management solutions in banking. Top 5 test management solutions in banking. Banking test management solutions checklist.
SOFTWARE
UPI News

South Korean telecom firm launches quantum-resistant crypto service

SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- South Korean telecom operator LG Uplus said it has commercially launched a quantum-resistant cryptography technology. The Seoul-based company said Thursday the technology, called "post-quantum cryptography," would deal with any potential threats to the public-key cryptosystems posed by quantum computers. "We think that our technology is...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Developers and Cloud IaaS: Why Devs Should Set Up Their Own Cloud Infrastructure

"Developer" doesn’t only mean “Code writer” “Developer” doesn”t only means “code writer’s” Cloud servers provide an excellent avenue for these use cases. If you need an environment that bundles compute (a virtual machine), network (some bandwidth), and storage (local disk attached to a virtual machine) to run your apps, then cloud servers provide a perfect solution for that. Whether it is just learning the basics of cloud, Linux, systems, etc., building web apps, or just running existing open source applications, cloud servers.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Development#Software Security#Information Security#Agile Development#Software Developers#Scrum
hackernoon.com

Better Failure Detection in Serverless Apps

Error-handling libraries in the code are blind to Lambda specific failures, such as timeouts, wrongly configured packages, and out-of-memory failures. The only prerequisite for log-based error detection and visibility, in general, is that logs are pushed to CloudWatch (in most cases that is the default). From there on, we can do some smart pattern matching and deduction to detect failure scenarios. The ability to detect failures across all functions and connect them with specific invocations, view logs and pull X-ray traces for them significantly reduces the meantime to resolution in failure scenarios!
COMPUTERS
dailyhodl.com

Oraichain Launches Mainnet 2.0 To Boost Scalability and Enable Mass Adoption of AI in the Blockchain Ecosystem

March 24, 2022 – Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Oraichain, a leading artificial intelligence-powered oracle and blockchain ecosystem supplier, today announced a major upgrade of the Oraichain mainnet to version 2.0, introducing layer two rollups to accelerate its AI oracles and service execution subnetworks. Oraichain mainnet 2.0 is a major...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

WAAP: Accelerate Your Vision for Web Application and API Protection

The way applications are developed, composed, and deployed is changing. The threat landscape is advancing rapidly, and newer security risks are arising. As a result, organizations' security needs and vision are also evolving. Under these circumstances, will the security approaches of the past help accelerate the current security vision? Will...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Kraft Heinz enlists Microsoft for cloud migration and digital twin development

Food manufacturing giant Kraft Heinz has announced it is looking to improve supply chain visibility and day-to-day operations through the adoption of cloud, AI, and digital twins under a new digital transformation partnership it has signed with Microsoft. Under a multi-year deal, Kraft Heinz will migrate the majority of its...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PTC and ITC Infotech to Expand 20-Year Alliance, Accelerate Customer Value Realization from Digital Transformation, SaaS

Companies to Combine PLM Experts in New ITC Infotech Business Unit. BOSTON and BANGALORE, India, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) and ITC Infotech today announced an agreement to accelerate customer digital transformation initiatives, focused on the adoption of PTC's industry-leading Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) software as a service (SaaS). ITC Infotech will acquire a portion of PTC's PLM implementation services business and create a new business unit of ITC Infotech, called DxP Services, that will combine PLM professional services experts from both companies. Together, the two companies will work together to deliver 'in-flight' Windchill implementation services for a broad set of existing PTC customers while also enabling a growing number of customers to move from their existing, sometimes highly-customized on-premises implementation of Windchill to next-generation, best-practice SaaS.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Develop Interpersonal Skills for Collaborative Work

Interpersonal skills enable one person to interact with another and establish rapport. In other words, interpersonal skills are to connect and interact with others. Most people have specific interpersonal skills that enable them to get along with others. These skills are developed over the years through interaction with various people in the family, school, and professional life. Interpersonal skills are the ability to behave in a good way to other people. They are considered the ability to communicate with other people and work together. They are also known as social skills, which are not limited only to people; they are also important in communication, leadership, business, and other areas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hackernoon.com

The Developers' Guide to Liquid, One of the First Sidechains of Bitcoin by Blockstream

This article aims at developers and is based on a presentation I held for the Pixelmatic team. I simplified some explanations on purpose. If you are not familiar with Bitcoin, you should read my introduction to Bitcoin here:://://hackernoon.com/an-essential-introduction-to-bitcoin-for-developers> The main currency is L-BTC (Liquid Bitcoin), the result of the pegging of Bitcoin. It is managed by a static federation of 15 members, but soon dynamic. The Federation will co-sign a transaction out of their 11 of 15 multisig wallet that sends out the amount requested to one of the functionaries described anonymously.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

Debugging jsoup Java Code in Production

Scraping is a fragile discipline. As a workaround we often use a server. Debugging these issues is remarkably difficult. Or at least it was. Dev Advocate @ Lightrun, cofounder @ CodenameOne, JavaOne rockstar,author,blogger,OSS hacker with decades of experience. NEWABOUT PAGE. Scraping websites built for modern browsers is far more challenging...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
ZDNet

LemonDuck botnet plunders Docker cloud instances in cryptocurrency crime wave

Operators of the LemonDuck botnet are targeting Docker instances in a cryptocurrency mining campaign. LemonDuck is cryptocurrency mining malware wrapped up in a botnet structure. The malware exploits older vulnerabilities to infiltrate cloud systems and servers, including the Microsoft Exchange ProxyLogon bugs, EternalBlue, and BlueKeep. As noted by Microsoft's security...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Google's New AI Creates Summaries of Your Documents in Google Docs

Google recently announced a new model for automatically generating summaries using machine learning, released in Google Docs that you can already use. The model will try to understand the whole document and generate a short summary of the piece—something some movie professionals clearly still can’t do. The model needs to achieve two things to achieve that, which you will learn in the video below! The video below is the first part of a new AI application explained weekly to your emails! Read the full article: https://www.louisbouchard.ai/gDDnTZchKec.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Understanding The Dunning-Kruger Effect

The list was created as a remedy of systematic omission of Black Women in Tech round ups, on StartUp staffs, as recipients for VC investments and from the stages and platforms, alike. This year’s list includes seasoned veterans, college students and young professionals. The list comes to us thanks to the generous support of our sustaining sponsor, **Nicole Commissiong,** VP and Co-Founder of. Dynamic, engaging, brilliant, brilliant **Black women on Twitter** who occupy tech spaces as coders, software engineers and angel funders.
SOCIETY
pymnts

SEON CEO Says Rising Cyber Threat Requires Multi-Provider Security Approach

From criminals creating fake accounts using stolen or synthetic identities, to exploiting the traditional onboarding process, to capitalizing on data breaches to launch credential stuffing attacks; there seems to be no shortage of avenues fraudsters are using to launch attacks aimed at online businesses. The pandemic hasn’t helped either, creating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Cloud computing is set for a massive spending boost in 2022

Businesses’ growing desire for more and more public cloud services is showing no signs of slowing down, according to the latest figures from Gartner. The analyst house predicted global public cloud spending will rise 20.4% in 2022 to a total of $494.7 billion, up from $410.9 billion in 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Blockchain Developer BlockApps Raises $41M

Blockchain app and platform developer BlockApps raised $41 million in a new funding round, the company announced in a news release. The funding, according to the company, came from Liberty City Ventures, Morgan Creek Digital, Eidetic Ventures and Givic. Also participating, according to BlockApps, were existing investors: ConsenSys, Bloccelerate, Fitz Gate Ventures, Arab Angels, Kenetic Capital and PropelX.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

3 NFT Projects that Look Beyond Profits and Fight for a Better World

The NFT market is booming and gradually transforming into a standalone sector within the blockchain industry. Countless new projects surface every day exploring the boundless possibilities of the Metaverse, P2E gaming, and DeFi applications. Some have taken the honorable mission of fighting for the greater good. These initiatives help bring awareness to delicate causes and use blockchain technology to make an educational impact. Read on to discover how NFTs can disrupt the environmental and social status quo and inspire changes for a better world!
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy