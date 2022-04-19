ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Make UX Exponentially Better

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a business owner, what can be worse than having a visitor leave your site due to an issue you could have eliminated or controlled? Multiple factors hamper user experience, but what about the ones that you can control? Wouldn't it be great to have a simple, intuitive website where users...

Understanding The Dunning-Kruger Effect

The list was created as a remedy of systematic omission of Black Women in Tech round ups, on StartUp staffs, as recipients for VC investments and from the stages and platforms, alike. This year’s list includes seasoned veterans, college students and young professionals. The list comes to us thanks to the generous support of our sustaining sponsor, **Nicole Commissiong,** VP and Co-Founder of. Dynamic, engaging, brilliant, brilliant **Black women on Twitter** who occupy tech spaces as coders, software engineers and angel funders.
I Rock at Coding! But How Do I Language Better?

Recently, I had two programming friends point out to me the importance of writing skills. It makes sense to pay attention to what they say because: One runs an online product company. The other jumped from a bootcamp graduate to a lead developer within just a few years. Let’s look at a short guide to improving your writing in your day-to-day job. Break Your Text Into Paragraphs The first step to improving your writing is to break your thoughts into digestible pieces. Instead of dumping a massive wall of text, put some space between sentences as your focus goes from one thing to another. Breaking things into paragraphs will make your text more economical, less overwhelming, and easier to read. Smaller chunks preserve your reader’s mental energy.
The 6 UX pillars that make for the best user experience

There are UX pillars that provide the foundations of all great user experience design. Get these right at the end user will feel like the website they’re visiting has been built specifically for them. To achieve this, you need to know who your audience is before building the site, and from there, you can tailor your website content to your most valuable users.
3 NFT Projects that Look Beyond Profits and Fight for a Better World

The NFT market is booming and gradually transforming into a standalone sector within the blockchain industry. Countless new projects surface every day exploring the boundless possibilities of the Metaverse, P2E gaming, and DeFi applications. Some have taken the honorable mission of fighting for the greater good. These initiatives help bring awareness to delicate causes and use blockchain technology to make an educational impact. Read on to discover how NFTs can disrupt the environmental and social status quo and inspire changes for a better world!
Save Content From the Internet With Evernote

Evernote is a powerful tool, so you don’t need only your brain to remember things. Check out how I have been using it to save internet content. Our brain, is really a great friend. It is very nice to us and our maybe best partner for the various activities we have during the day. But we should never overload him with every single thing. Memorizing is a hard task for our friend, the brain.
Remote work is helping Black entrepreneurs break with generational trauma

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Even before remote work became a widely available option for workers as the world navigates a global pandemic, the ability to work anywhere with a laptop and an Internet connection has always been a fascinating part of entrepreneurship.
Is This One Lifestyle Habit the Key to Happiness?

A study explained how autonomy may be the most important ingredient for day-to-day happiness. In the study, autonomy was “consistently found to override activity type in predicting well-being,” the researchers said. A key takeaway message may be that bringing a higher sense of autonomy to daily tasks could...
How Will Blockchain Fix the Centralization of Data?

'Blockchain' -- a relative unknown to the majority of Internet users and a familiar topic to you and me -- has an enormous potential to change how we interact with our devices, our daily transactions, and our respective governments. Several excellent books have been written on blockchain technologies that you should take a look at, but the one we will reference the most is written by George Gilder and is titled Life After Google. Gilder argues that within the past decade, we have been able to make phones with exponentially faster processors and larger memories, but an increasing amount of processing and information storage is done remotely from massive data centers in places like Oregon. The centralization of data by behemoths such as Google and Amazon is the clearest example of an inherently broken and insecure system of internet use. The blockchain can fix that.
Better Failure Detection in Serverless Apps

Error-handling libraries in the code are blind to Lambda specific failures, such as timeouts, wrongly configured packages, and out-of-memory failures. The only prerequisite for log-based error detection and visibility, in general, is that logs are pushed to CloudWatch (in most cases that is the default). From there on, we can do some smart pattern matching and deduction to detect failure scenarios. The ability to detect failures across all functions and connect them with specific invocations, view logs and pull X-ray traces for them significantly reduces the meantime to resolution in failure scenarios!
Explore the Top 5 Test Management Solutions for Banking

Quality Assurance in Banking is a tricky matter. Releasing without major bugs is not a competitive advantage, but a regulatory requirement. Not every general-purpose test management vendor fits them, so finding good software is that much harder. Let’s have a look at test management solutions that specifically advertise themselves as banking-ready and a popular tool that doesn’t. In This Article: Common and costly mistakes to avoid when picking a test management solution in banking. The landscape of test management solutions in banking. Top 5 test management solutions in banking. Banking test management solutions checklist.
Revisiting The Golden Circle by Simon Sinek

Why are some leaders more influential, inspiring and innovative than others? Why do some organizations command greater loyalty from customers and employees alike?. Simon Sinek maybe have one of the most popular TED talks of all time. The Golden Circle theory explains how leaders can inspire cooperation, trust and change in a business based on his research into how the most successful organizations think, act and communicate if they start with why.
How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
Google's New AI Creates Summaries of Your Documents in Google Docs

Google recently announced a new model for automatically generating summaries using machine learning, released in Google Docs that you can already use. The model will try to understand the whole document and generate a short summary of the piece—something some movie professionals clearly still can’t do. The model needs to achieve two things to achieve that, which you will learn in the video below! The video below is the first part of a new AI application explained weekly to your emails! Read the full article: https://www.louisbouchard.ai/gDDnTZchKec.
One of these fonts is not like the other

Explanation: unicode charset supports extra font families, so we replace normal character '𝓪' (char code 55349) with character 'a' (char code 97). This thread with David and myself occurred in HackerNoon's official #techsupport channel. Today I learned:. One of these fonts is not like the other - that's a...
Implement a CDP with Ease Using mParticle's Sample Applications

Developers rarely look forward to integrating third-party systems into their projects. The learning curve to understand vendor platforms is time-consuming and diverts attention away from more interesting product initiatives. Our sample applications address this problem by helping developers understand how mParticle works on various platforms and providing production-quality, copy/paste-ready code to implement our CDP with ease.
How to Make Brainstorming as a Remote Team Work

Organizing a brainstorming session doesn’t have to be a complete disconcerting event in your agenda. Many of us are no longer working together in the same rooms, but we still need to generate ideas collaboratively. Brainstorming is a group technique, in a creative way, by which efforts are made...
How to Make Better Joint Decisions With Your Partner

Joint decisions are part and parcel of parenting. Hell, the journey often kicks off with the joint decision to start a family. From there, couples face a steady march of choices What should we name our baby? Should we move closer to family? Do we have another child? What color do we paint the nursery? What show do we watch in the one hour of silence we have before we both conk out?
Use Customer Research to Write Scroll-Stopping Copy - Bye Blank Page!👋🏽

You will not get a great-converting copy without a process. Customer research is the fastest way to write irresistible copy. Many copywriters skip this stage because they think they know everything about their ideal client. You can use this for virtually any type of copy: emails, landing pages, sales pages, web copy, e.t.c. and web copy. Read how to start simple customer research (especially if you have no clients yet)
