Portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test discerns alpha variant from earlier strains

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Source: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. A point-of-care COVID-19 test developed by researchers can now detect and differentiate the alpha variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from earlier strains in saliva samples. FULL STORY. A point-of-care COVID-19 test developed by researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign can now detect...

www.sciencedaily.com

scitechdaily.com

New Nasal Spray Proven To Be Effective Against All COVID-19 Variants of Concern

New nasal spray treats Delta variant infection in mice, indicating broad spectrum results. Researchers have shown a new compound delivered in a nasal spray is highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. The researchers, including at UBC, Université de Sherbrooke, and Cornell University,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MedicalXpress

Research in human kidney organoids reveals target to prevent irreversible kidney damage

To a certain extent, kidneys have the capacity to repair themselves after being injured, but a switch can occur from such intrinsic repair to incomplete repair that leads to irreversible damage and chronic kidney disease (CKD). A team led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently used kidney organoids derived from human stem cells to identify genes that are important for maintaining healthy repair in the kidneys. The findings, which are published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to new targets to help prevent or treat CKD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Antibody production in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Antibody-secreting cells (ASCs) peaked at 3-4 weeks and were still being produced at 3-4 months in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Viral Immunology. Diane Griffin, MD, Ph.D., from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and coauthors, analyzed the blood of 55...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

COVID-19 can directly infect and damage human kidney cells

The virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, can directly infect a specialized type of kidney cell. The discovery helps explain why acute kidney injury is one of the main complications observed in patients with severe COVID-19, according to biomedical engineers and virologists at Duke University. The research appeared online April 20...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science Daily

Researchers detect coronavirus particles with 'slow light'

Source: GIST (Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology) Existing methods for detecting and diagnosing COVID-19 are either expensive and complex or inaccurate. Now, scientists have developed a novel biosensing platform to detect and quantify viral particles using a simple optical microscope and antibody proteins. Their versatile approach, based on slowing down light, could pave the way to new diagnostic tools and next-generation detection platforms that are fast, accurate, and low-cost.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Machine-learning model can distinguish antibody targets

Source: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, News Bureau. A new study shows that it is possible to use the genetic sequences of a person's antibodies to predict what pathogens those antibodies will target. The new approach successfully differentiates between antibodies against influenza and those attacking SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Nature.com

Quantitative serology for SARS-CoV-2 using self-collected saliva and finger-stick blood

Convenient and widespread serology testing may alter the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. This study seeks to leverage high-throughput, multiplexed serologic assays, which have been adopted as benchmarks for vaccine efficacy, to support large-scale surveys of SARS-CoV-2 immunity using finger-stick blood and/or saliva. Specifically, we optimized MSD's serology assays, which were analytically validated for serum, to test self-collected finger-stick blood and saliva samples to identify prior infection. We show that these assays can be used with FDA-registered specimen collection devices to obtain quantitative measurements for self-collected samples. First, we show that salivary antibodies are stable without refrigeration or preservatives for at least 5Â days. We selected classification thresholds for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2Â N, RBD and Spike in finger-stick blood and saliva that provided 98% specificity in a set of individuals without known COVID-19 exposure. Using matched samples, we show that testing of saliva and finger-stick blood equivalently identified individuals with humoral responses to CoV-2 antigens. Moreover, we piloted a simple saliva collection kit that can be used to safely send samples through the mail using written instructions only. This work establishes key parameters to robustly assay self-collected finger-stick blood and saliva using quantitative immunoassays that could support large-scale serology testing.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Different SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants May Give Rise to Different Long COVID Symptoms

Italian study of long-COVID patients suggests those infected with the Alpha variant experienced different neurological and emotional symptoms compared to those who contracted the original form of SARS-CoV-2. New research to be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (April 23-26,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science Daily

Symptom data help predict COVID-19 admissions

Researchers at Lund University and Uppsala University are conducting one of the largest citizen science projects in Sweden to date. Since the start of the pandemic, study participants have used an app to report how they feel daily even if they are well. This symptom data could be used to estimate COVID-19 infection trends across Sweden and predict hospital admissions due to COVID-19 a week in advance. The results have now been published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.
CELL PHONES
Interesting Engineering

A new technique successfully fried up to 75 percent of tumors using ultrasound

The noninvasive device, which focuses ultrasound at the target. Marcin Szczepanski / Michigan Engineering. We just took a bite out of cancer. Scientists from the University of Michigan used a new technique to whittle away at tumors inside rats — by employing noninvasive ultrasound waves, approaching the threshold of a major breakthrough for cancer liver patients, according to a new study published in the journal Cancers.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Decades in the making: Researchers continue total artificial heart project

Development of an implantable artificial heart that operates wirelessly and reliably for 10 years is the goal of a new Penn State College of Medicine project that received more than $3 million from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health. The device could be a potential solution to the lack of available hearts for people with heart failure who need transplants.
Science Daily

Balancing lipids and recycling to prevent mitochondrial meltdown

An international team has discovered that the cellular balance of lipid droplets can impact the recycling of damaged mitochondria. These results have importance for cell survival and nervous system dysfunction. FULL STORY. Mitochondria release chemical energy and influence metabolic pathways that keep our cells and tissues healthy. Damage to these...
SCIENCE
UPI News

Guns surpass crashes as leading cause of death among U.S. children

Guns have surpassed road crashes as the leading cause of death among U.S. children and teens. Gun-related deaths rose 29% among 1- to 19-year-olds from 2019 to 2020, according to a new University of Michigan study. In all, there were more than 4,300 gun-related deaths -- including suicides, homicides and accidents -- in that age group in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Science Daily

A layered approach is needed to prevent infections from becoming harder to treat

Counteracting antimicrobial resistance needs a multipronged approach, including training, labeling food products, working with the media and changing mindsets, according to a new study. FULL STORY. Counteracting antimicrobial resistance needs a multipronged approach, including training, labelling food products, working with the media and changing mindsets, according to a new study.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Therapeutic efficacy of the novel SHP2 degrader SHP2-D26, alone or in combination, against lung cancer is associated with modulation of p70S6K/S6, Bim and Mcl-1

SHP2, a protein tyrosine phosphatase, plays a critical role in fully activating oncogenic signaling pathways such as Ras/MAPK downstream of cell surface tyrosine receptors (e.g., EGFR), which are often activated in human cancers, and thus has emerged as an attractive cancer therapeutic target. This study focused on evaluating the therapeutic potential of the novel SHP2 degrader, SHP2-D26 (D26), either alone or in combination, against non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells. While all tested NSCLC cell lines responded to D26 with IC50s of < 8 Î¼M, a few cell lines (4/14) were much more sensitive than others with IC50s of â‰¤"‰4 Î¼M. There was no clear association between basal levels of SHP2 and cell sensitivities to D26. Moreover, D26 rapidly and potently decreased SHP2 levels in different NSCLC cell lines in a sustained way regardless of cell sensitivities to D26, suggesting that additional factors may impact cell response to D26. We noted that suppression of p70S6K/S6, but not ERK1/2, was associated with cell responses to D26. In the sensitive cell lines, D26 effectively increased Bim levels while decreasing Mcl-1 levels accompanied with the induction of apoptosis. When combined with the third generation EGFR inhibitor, osimertinib (AZD9291), synergistic effects on decreasing the survival of different osimertinib-resistant cell lines were observed with enhanced induction of apoptosis. Although D26 alone exerted moderate inhibition of the growth of NSCLC xenografts, the combination of osimertinib and D26 effectively inhibited the growth of osimertinib-resistant xenografts, suggesting promising efficacy in overcoming acquired resistance to osimertinib.
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrating human brain proteomes with genome-wide association data implicates novel proteins in post-traumatic stress disorder

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have identified several risk loci for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); however, how they confer PTSD risk remains unclear. We aimed to identify genes that confer PTSD risk through their effects on brain protein abundance to provide new insights into PTSD pathogenesis. To that end, we integrated human brain proteomes with PTSD GWAS results to perform a proteome-wide association study (PWAS) of PTSD, followed by Mendelian randomization, using a discovery and confirmatory study design. Brain proteomes (N"‰="‰525) were profiled from the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex using mass spectrometry. The Million Veteran Program (MVP) PTSD GWAS (n"‰="‰186,689) was used for the discovery PWAS, and the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium PTSD GWAS (n"‰="‰174,659) was used for the confirmatory PWAS. To understand whether genes identified at the protein-level were also evident at the transcript-level, we performed a transcriptome-wide association study (TWAS) using human brain transcriptomes (N"‰="‰888) and the MVP PTSD GWAS results. We identified 11 genes that contribute to PTSD pathogenesis via their respective cis-regulated brain protein abundance. Seven of 11 genes (64%) replicated in the confirmatory PWAS and 4 of 11 also had their cis-regulated brain mRNA levels associated with PTSD. High confidence level was assigned to 9 of 11 genes after considering evidence from the confirmatory PWAS and TWAS. Most of the identified genes are expressed in other PTSD-relevant brain regions and several are preferentially expressed in excitatory neurons, astrocytes, and oligodendrocyte precursor cells. These genes are novel, promising targets for mechanistic and therapeutic studies to find new treatments for PTSD.
SCIENCE

