ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Nature’s Medicines celebrates first weeks of business

By Alexandra Weliever
theweektoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWareham’s third retail cannabis shop opened earlier this month, and Dispensary Manager Jacqueline Robillard said business has been steady since opening day on April 6. “We try to create a mature shopping experience,” Robillard said, sitting on a cozy chair in one of the dispensary’s consulting...

theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wareham, MA
State
Michigan State
City
Uxbridge, MA
State
New Mexico State
Wareham, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
City
Fall River, MA
State
Missouri State
Seacoast Current

While People are Fleeing Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. Well, it is the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

Happy 4/20: Here's Where Marijuana Is Legal

Instead of giving away ice cream on 4/20, Ben & Jerry's is encouraging its fans to call on the Senate to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which would legalize cannabis on the federal level, expunge the records of nonviolent offenders and fund social and criminal-justice programs in communities most impacted by overpolicing.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Advertising#Nature
WBEC AM

How Ironic! Two Massachusetts Residents Perished During A Historical, Tragic Event

One decade ago, we commemorated the 100th anniversary of The Titanic ocean liner sinking into the Atlantic Ocean and one event to remember 2 of the 1,517 passengers who did not survive was held east of the Berkshires in Springfield, Massachusetts. This memorial was courtesy of The Indian Orchard based Titanic Society as this 2021 dedication was held at the Oak Grove Cemetery. A plaque was installed that contained some immortal WORDS:
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

California cannabis mega-factory eyes federal legalization of weed

April 18 (Reuters) - The company behind a cannabis mega-factory in California is hoping federal legalization of the substance will allow it to expand distribution of joints, oils and edibles beyond the borders of the most populous U.S. state. California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but it remains on the...
ECONOMY
CNET

4/20 Gift Guide: The Best Weed Gadgets and Cannabis Gear

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. About two-thirds of Americans want recreational marijuana legalized on a federal level, according to a poll that was auspiciously released today. With cannabis having been legalized for either recreational or medical in 37 states across the US, the formerly hush-hush holiday held on April 20 -- more commonly known as "4/20" -- is now being celebrated much more openly.
SHOPPING
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts men drown in Vermont lake

MORGAN, Vt. — Two men from Massachusetts drowned in a Vermont lake on Tuesday. Vermont State Police say their bodies were found in Seymour Lake in Morgan, Vt. Tuesday evening. The men were seen going under the water after their canoe overturned around 11:45 a.m. that morning. Police identified...
MORGAN, VT
Benzinga

Flora Growth Finalizes Colombian Cannabis Export Protocols

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Global cannabis brand Flora Growth Corp. is enjoying new opportunities for supplying its Colombian-grown high-THC and high-CBD flower to international markets, thanks to the finalization of regulatory framework allowing legal cannabis exports from the South American country.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy