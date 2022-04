We love an expertly blended strawberry-banana smoothie, but fruit alone is only satiating enough to hold us over for an hour or two. That’s why we’ve rounded up these 17 high-protein smoothies, which call on yogurt, nut butter, protein powder and other ingredients to make the bevs more substantial. According to Harvard Medical School, the average adult needs about 53 grams of protein a day. Eating your daily recommended amount of protein will not only help you feel full and energized between meals, but it also produces the enzymes that power many chemical reactions throughout your body, as well as the hemoglobin in your blood that carries oxygen, says the Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health.

