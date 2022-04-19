ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals WR A.J. Green Focusing on Communication, Finishing in 2022

Cover picture for the articleVoluntary workouts for the Arizona Cardinals begin Tuesday (April 19), and you can bet receiver A.J. Green will be present despite the ink still being wet on his recent one-year deal to bring him back to the team.to Arizona last offseason, and tested the waters of free agency before returning to...

MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
Yardbarker

Broncos down to five candidates in search for new owner

There will be a new Denver Broncos owner in place once the 2022 NFL season gets going in September. Outgoing CEO Joe Ellis has noted multiple times that the organization wants to have a new owner in the fold once the regular season starts. All of this comes after the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos' Ownership Auction Receives 5 Bids to Purchase Team

The Denver Broncos received five initial bids to purchase the team this past Friday, with a sale of the team officially advancing to the next stage of the process according to a recent report by Sportico. The report lists Walmart heir Rob Walton (the world's 19th-richest billionaire), Josh Harris of...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Deebo Samuel Better Without Certain 49ers QB

Last season, San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel caught a career-high 77 passes for 1405 yards and six touchdowns. He also carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and another eight touchdowns. Apologies if it's "too soon", but Samuel gouged the Dallas Cowboys for 110 total yards, three catches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Chasing Barry Bonds For Elite MLB Home Run History

Albert Pujols may never catch or pass Barry Bonds on the all-time home runs list, but that doesn’t take away from all the history that Pujols has made over his 22-year career. Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ icon hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Could Have Limited QB Options With 20th Pick

It's very apparent the Pittsburgh Steelers are aiming for a quarterback with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Where that pick will happen is still in question. Right now, the Steelers sit at No. 20, but rumors say they're preparing for a trade, which seems most likely to go up and grab the passer they want.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Make First Roster Move Of the Season

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers made their first official roster move on Sunday. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers announced that they had recalled reliever Phil Bickford and optioned Garrett Cleavinger. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report. Bickford...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Von Miller Is Recruiting A Longtime Star To The Bills

Earlier this offseason, former Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Von Miller signed a lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills. It didn’t take him long to start recruiting other players to join him. During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Miller revealed he’s recruiting another former NFL star to Buffalo.
NFL
Yardbarker

Video: DeMarcus Cousins And Aaron Gordon Have Heated Confrontation In Game 2 Against Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media. The Denver Nuggets are staring down the barrel of a 2-0 deficit to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. While the Nuggets were never favorite to qualify to the second round due to the injuries that have plagued the roster, they look way off the mark in their first two games against the Warriors.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Land 'Tough, Dynamic' Pass Rusher

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Georgia's Travon Walker are likely going to be off the board when the Falcons choose, but could they make it four pass rushers in the first eight picks?. In a mock draft crafted up by AtlantaFalcons.com's Scott Bair and Kris Rihm, he has...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

There’s A Growing Conspiracy Theory With Baker Mayfield

It’s been several weeks since the Cleveland Browns made their blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson and effectively kicked incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the curb. But Mayfield has yet to be traded, which has some people questioning what’s going on. Appearing on 97.3 The Fan, ESPN NFL insider...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Analyst has Packers trading up in first round while staying put at pick #22

Brian Gutekunst has traded up in the first round in three of his four NFL drafts as the Packers GM. In the 2018 Draft Gutekunst initially traded back in the first round, only to trade up to take Jaire Alexander. In 2019 he traded up to take Darnell Savage with the 21st pick. As we all remember in 2020, Gutekunst traded up in the first round to take Joran Love with the 26th pick. History could repeat itself in 2022:
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this offseason, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made it clear he wanted to complete his comeback to the NFL. Over the past few months, he’s been working with several current and former NFL players to make that happen. One of those is former first-round pick Justin Fields – who shares a quarterback coach with Kaepernick.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Bengals Meeting With One of the Top Defensive Tackles in NFL Draft

The Bengals are meeting with Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Tuesday according to Josh Norris. Winfrey is considered one of the top interior linemen in this class. He had 23 tackles (11 for loss) and 5.5 sacks in 12 games for the Sooners last season. The 21-year-old is expected...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Devin Booker daps up baby in viral moment during Game 2

Devin Booker went viral on Tuesday night for a great moment during Game 2 of his Phoenix Suns’ first-round playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker had 31 points in the game, including a jumper in the corner before falling to the court. As he was on the ground by the fans sitting courtside, he gave a fist bump to a small child.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

