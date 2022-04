(CBS DETROIT) — The state of Michigan and the National Park Service (NPS) are teaming up to improve access to national parks in the region. With a rise in park popularity, the agency along with the state is providing transportation and mobility solutions. NPS will begin reaching out to mobility companies this summer to develop ideas. Officials say the partnership is part of a cross-departmental collaboration with other state agencies including the Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, the Department of Labor and Economic Development, and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. The State of Michigan...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO