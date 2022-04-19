ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Bill Belichick, Malcolm Butler discussed before CB rejoined Patriots

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Bill Belichick called Malcolm Butler’s agent Derek Simpson this spring to see how retirement was treating the cornerback. As it turned out, Butler found himself missing the NFL after retiring for personal reasons prior to the 2021 season. Just a few months after making that decision for himself and his family, Butler was ready to return.

After Simpson told Butler that Belichick called, the cornerback immediately got to work to make sure he was in shape to make a comeback.

“It came as a surprise. My agent told me that Bill wanted to talk with me, so I was happy. I started working out immediately because I knew it could be a possibility that I could return,” Butler said during a videoconference call at Gillette Stadium on Monday. “That was what happened. I’m blessed to be here. I’m dedicated and committed.”

Butler and Belichick have no shortage of baggage. While Belichick helped develop Butler from undrafted free agent to Super Bowl hero to Pro Bowler, they had a falling out after Belichick benched Butler for Super Bowl LII. Butler had played almost every snap during the regular season, but was completely absent from the defensive game plan while the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, with Nick Foles lighting up New England’s secondary.

Did either of them address that in their contract negotiations?

“No, we just talked about the contract and he asked me, ‘Was I locked in? Was I all in and ready to play?’ I told him, ‘Yeah I am.’ He said, ‘I know you took a year off and the transition is going to be hard since you took a year off.’ But I’m up for the challenge,” Butler said. “I can come in here and work hard and take on any role. So, no, there wasn’t much to talk about that, because I’m here to work.”

Butler said he never expected to be back with the Patriots but is glad that he is. “It felt like I was here yesterday,” Butler said after attending his first voluntary workout session, largely focused on conditioning. Butler said he never burnt any bridges and preserved his relationship with the Patriots, from Belichick to the ownership group, Robert and Jonathan Kraft.

He was asked whether it was difficult not to burn New England on the way out.

“It wasn’t hard, because like I said, you keep business in-house,” Butler said. “I shared my feelings with Bill Belichick (right after the Super Bowl). We had a talk about it like grown men. That’s what we did. That’s the past. I’m in the present now. … Can’t live in the past all the time.”

