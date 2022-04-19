ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sr. Director, Translational Science – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

sdbn.org
 3 days ago

Ph.D. in immunology, cell biology, or related discipline...

sdbn.org

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

2004: First total artificial heart receives FDA approval

The Jarvik-7 artificial heart was renamed the CardioWest Total Artificial Heart after MedForte Research acquired the rights to the Jarvik-7 and formed a partnership with University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona. In 2004, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the CardioWest TAH as an in-hospital bridge to transplantation, for use in patients who are likely to die within 30 days from biventricular failure. The CardioWest TAH was renamed the SynCardia TAH in 2010. It is still in use today.
TUCSON, AZ
Nature.com

Therapeutic efficacy of the novel SHP2 degrader SHP2-D26, alone or in combination, against lung cancer is associated with modulation of p70S6K/S6, Bim and Mcl-1

SHP2, a protein tyrosine phosphatase, plays a critical role in fully activating oncogenic signaling pathways such as Ras/MAPK downstream of cell surface tyrosine receptors (e.g., EGFR), which are often activated in human cancers, and thus has emerged as an attractive cancer therapeutic target. This study focused on evaluating the therapeutic potential of the novel SHP2 degrader, SHP2-D26 (D26), either alone or in combination, against non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells. While all tested NSCLC cell lines responded to D26 with IC50s of < 8 Î¼M, a few cell lines (4/14) were much more sensitive than others with IC50s of â‰¤"‰4 Î¼M. There was no clear association between basal levels of SHP2 and cell sensitivities to D26. Moreover, D26 rapidly and potently decreased SHP2 levels in different NSCLC cell lines in a sustained way regardless of cell sensitivities to D26, suggesting that additional factors may impact cell response to D26. We noted that suppression of p70S6K/S6, but not ERK1/2, was associated with cell responses to D26. In the sensitive cell lines, D26 effectively increased Bim levels while decreasing Mcl-1 levels accompanied with the induction of apoptosis. When combined with the third generation EGFR inhibitor, osimertinib (AZD9291), synergistic effects on decreasing the survival of different osimertinib-resistant cell lines were observed with enhanced induction of apoptosis. Although D26 alone exerted moderate inhibition of the growth of NSCLC xenografts, the combination of osimertinib and D26 effectively inhibited the growth of osimertinib-resistant xenografts, suggesting promising efficacy in overcoming acquired resistance to osimertinib.
CANCER
Nature.com

Clinical study of skill assessment based on time sequential measurement changes

Endoscopic sinus surgery is a common procedure for chronic sinusitis; however, complications have been reported in some cases. Improving surgical outcomes requires an improvement in a surgeon's skills. In this study, we used surgical workflow analysis to automatically extract "errors," indicating whether there was a large difference in the comparative evaluation of procedures performed by experts and residents. First, we quantified surgical features using surgical log data, which contained surgical instrument information (e.g., tip position) and time stamp. Second, we created a surgical process model (SPM), which represents the temporal transition of the surgical features. Finally, we identified technical issues by creating an expert standard SPM and comparing it to the novice SPM. We verified the performance of our methods by using the clinical data of 39 patients. In total, 303 portions were detected as an error, and they were classified into six categories. Three risky operations were overlooked, and there were 11 overdetected errors. We noted that most errors detected by our method involved dangers. The implementation of our methods of automatic improvement points detection may be advantageous. Our methods may help reduce the time for reviewing and improving the surgical technique efficiently.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Nature.com

Antagonistic network signature of motor function in Parkinson's disease revealed by connectome-based predictive modeling

Motor impairment is a core clinical feature of Parkinson's disease (PD). Although the decoupled brain connectivity has been widely reported in previous neuroimaging studies, how the functional connectome is involved in motor dysfunction has not been well elucidated in PD patients. Here we developed a distributed brain signature by predicting clinical motor scores of PD patients across multicenter datasets (total n"‰="‰236). We decomposed the Pearson's correlation into accordance and discordance via a temporal discrete procedure, which can capture coupling and anti-coupling respectively. Using different profiles of functional connectivity, we trained candidate predictive models and tested them on independent and heterogeneous PD samples. We showed that the antagonistic model measured by discordance had the best sensitivity and generalizability in all validations and it was dubbed as Parkinson's antagonistic motor signature (PAMS). The PAMS was dominated by the subcortical, somatomotor, visual, cerebellum, default-mode, and frontoparietal networks, and the motor-visual stream accounted for the most part of predictive weights among network pairs. Additional stage-specific analysis showed that the predicted scores generated from the antagonistic model tended to be higher than the observed scores in the early course of PD, indicating that the functional signature may vary more sensitively with the neurodegenerative process than clinical behaviors. Together, these findings suggest that motor dysfunction of PD is represented as antagonistic interactions within multi-level brain systems. The signature shows great potential in the early motor evaluation and developing new therapeutic approaches for PD in the clinical realm.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Is the Neural Architecture of Intelligence?

General intelligence is our general problem-solving aptitude. Intelligence doesn’t reside in one particular region or network of the brain. Brain plasticity is central to general intelligence. General intelligence reflects individual differences in the efficiency and flexibility of brain networks. The human brain is home to around 100 billion neurons....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DestVI identifies continuums of cell types in spatial transcriptomics data

Most spatial transcriptomics technologies are limited by their resolution, with spot sizes larger than that of a single cell. Although joint analysis with single-cell RNA sequencing can alleviate this problem, current methods are limited to assessing discrete cell types, revealing the proportion of cell types inside each spot. To identify continuous variation of the transcriptome within cells of the same type, we developed Deconvolution of Spatial Transcriptomics profiles using Variational Inference (DestVI). Using simulations, we demonstrate that DestVI outperforms existing methods for estimating gene expression for every cell type inside every spot. Applied to a study of infected lymph nodes and of a mouse tumor model, DestVI provides high-resolution, accurate spatial characterization of the cellular organization of these tissues and identifies cell-type-specific changes in gene expression between different tissue regions or between conditions. DestVI is available as part of the open-source software package scvi-tools (https://scvi-tools.org).
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Testing Procalcitonin Levels to Guide Antimicrobial Stewardship

Investigators used procalcitonin (PCT) levels to guide antibiotic recommendations in pediatric intensive care units. PCT-guided antibiotic stewardship decreased the number of antibiotic days without leading to therapy failure. Could the fight against bacterial antimicrobial resistance begin with children? A new study, presented at the 51st Critical Care Congress, noted that...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Translational Science#Biotechnology#Immunology#Ph D#Sr
Nature.com

Gut microbes as biomarkers of ICI response - sharpening the focus

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Two recent large-cohort studies reinforce the potential predictive capability of gut microbiota for immune-checkpoint inhibitor response and toxicities in patients with melanoma. However, additional investigations are required to understand the mechanistic underpinnings of this complex multifaceted relationship, and how it can be exploited for personalized cancer care.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine learning approaches to predicting no-shows in pediatric medical appointment

Patients' no-shows, scheduled but unattended medical appointments, have a direct negative impact on patients' health, due to discontinuity of treatment and late presentation to care. They also lead to inefficient use of medical resources in hospitals and clinics. The ability to predict a likely no-show in advance could enable the design and implementation of interventions to reduce the risk of it happening, thus improving patients' care and clinical resource allocation. In this study, we develop a new interpretable deep learning-based approach for predicting the risk of no-shows at the time when a medical appointment is first scheduled. The retrospective study was conducted in an academic pediatric teaching hospital with a 20% no-show rate. Our approach tackles several challenges in the design of a predictive model by (1) adopting a data imputation method for patients with missing information in their records (77% of the population), (2) exploiting local weather information to improve predictive accuracy, and (3) developing an interpretable approach that explains how a prediction is made for each individual patient. Our proposed neural network-based and logistic regression-based methods outperformed persistence baselines. In an unobserved set of patients, our method correctly identified 83% of no-shows at the time of scheduling and led to a false alert rate less than 17%. Our method is capable of producing meaningful predictions even when some information in a patient's records is missing. We find that patients' past no-show record is the strongest predictor. Finally, we discuss several potential interventions to reduce no-shows, such as scheduling appointments of high-risk patients at off-peak times, which can serve as starting point for further studies on no-show interventions.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The association between hypomagnesemia and poor glycaemic control in type 1 diabetes is limited to insulin resistant individuals

In a cohort of adults with type 1 diabetes, we examined the prevalence of hypomagnesemia and the correlation of serum magnesium levels with metabolic determinants, such as glycaemic control (as HbA1c), inflammatory markers and circulating cytokines. Furthermore, we assessed if a surrogate for insulin resistance is essential for the possible association of serum magnesium with metabolic determinants. Individuals with type 1 diabetes, aged above 18Â years, were included and clinical characteristics were obtained from questionnaires and clinical records. In venous blood samples we measured cytokines and adipose-tissue specific secretion proteins. Serum magnesium concentrations were measured and correlated with clinical data and laboratory measurements using univariate and multivariate regression models. Hierarchical multiple regression of serum magnesium with insulin resistance was adjusted for diabetes and potential magnesium confounders. The prevalence of hypomagnesemia (serum magnesium levels"‰<"‰0.7Â mmol/L) was 2.9% in a cohort consisting of 241 individuals with type 1 diabetes. The magnesium concentration in the cohort was not associated with HbA1c (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.12, P-value"‰="‰0.068) nor with any inflammatory marker or adipokine. However, insulin dose (IU/kg), a surrogate measure of resistance in type 1 diabetes, moderated the association of serum magnesium (mmol/L) with HbA1c (mmol/mol) with a B coefficient of âˆ’"‰71.91 (95% CI: âˆ’"‰119.11; -24.71), P-value"‰="‰0.003) and Log10 high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (Log10 mg/L) âˆ’"‰2.09 (95% CI: âˆ’"‰3.70; âˆ’"‰0.48), P-value"‰="‰0.011). The association of low serum magnesium levels with glycaemic control (HbA1c) and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein in individuals with type 1 diabetes is limited to subjects using a high insulin dose and suggests that insulin resistance, a type 2 diabetes feature, is a prerequisite for hypomagnesemia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inhibitory effect of concomitantly administered rabies immunoglobulins on the immunogenicity of commercial and candidate human rabies vaccines in hamsters

The World Health Organization protocol for rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) recommends extensive wound washing, immediate vaccination, and administration of rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) in severe category III exposures. Some studies have shown that RIG can interfere with rabies vaccine immunogenicity to some extent. We investigated the interference of RIG on a next generation highly purified Vero cell rabies vaccine candidate (PVRV-NG) versus standard-of-care vaccines in a previously described hamster model. The interference of either human (h) or equine (e) RIG on the immune response elicited by PVRV-NG, VerorabÂ® (purified Vero cell rabies vaccine, PVRV), and ImovaxÂ® Rabies (human diploid cell rabies vaccine; HDCV) was evaluated using the 4-dose Essen PEP regimen. The anti-rabies seroneutralizing titers and specific serum IgM titers were measured by fluorescent antibody virus neutralization test and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, respectively, for the vaccines administered with or without RIG. The RIG interference on PVRV-NG, observed transiently at Day 7, was similar to that on PVRV and tended to be lower than that on HDCV using both read-outs. In summary, the results generated in the hamster model showed that RIG induced similar or less interference on PVRV-NG than the standard-of-care vaccines.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
Nature.com

Systematic review and network meta-analysis to compare vaccine effectiveness against porcine edema disease caused by Shiga toxin"producing Escherichia coli

The comprehensive effect size of several commercial vaccines and vaccine candidates against edema disease (ED) has not been evaluated to date. To integrate the effectiveness of ED vaccines reported so far and to compare and evaluate the posterior-effect estimates of each vaccine type with network models, we identified eligible studies (n"‰="‰12) from the electronic databases using specified search strings. Data for dichotomous outcomes (i.e., mortality and clinical symptoms) and continuous outcomes (i.e., fecal shedding and average daily gain) were extracted and analyzed. Conventional meta-analysis shows that, compared with that in non-vaccinated pigs, vaccinated animals are likely to show reduced mortality (OR"‰="‰0.07) and clinical signs of ED (OR"‰="‰0.11), and increased productivity (SMD"‰="‰0.73). Although reduced fecal shedding (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’Â 1.29) was observed in vaccinated pigs, this could not be fully determined on insufficient grounds. In contrast to mortality and clinical symptoms, fecal shedding (I2"‰="‰88%) and average daily gain (I2"‰="‰85%) showed immense heterogeneity, which was attributed to the small sample size and vaccination route, respectively. According to the Bayesian network meta-analysis, the plasmid-based DNA vaccine demonstrated a better effect for all outcomes compared to other types of vaccines. However, these findings should be carefully interpreted with consideration to potential mediators, insufficient data, and inconsistent network models.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Redefining the hypotheses driving Parkinson's diseases research

Parkinson's disease (PD) research has largely focused on the disease as a single entity centred on the development of neuronal pathology within the central nervous system. However, there is growing recognition that PD is not a single entity but instead reflects multiple diseases, in which different combinations of environmental, genetic and potential comorbid factors interact to direct individual disease trajectories. Moreover, an increasing body of recent research implicates peripheral tissues and non-neuronal cell types in the development of PD. These observations are consistent with the hypothesis that the initial causative changes for PD development need not occur in the central nervous system. Here, we discuss how the use of neuronal pathology as a shared, qualitative phenotype minimises insights into the possibility of multiple origins and aetiologies of PD. Furthermore, we discuss how considering PD as a single entity potentially impairs our understanding of the causative molecular mechanisms, approaches for patient stratification, identification of biomarkers, and the development of therapeutic approaches to PD. The clear consequence of there being distinct diseases that collectively form PD, is that there is no single biomarker or treatment for PD development or progression. We propose that diagnosis should shift away from the clinical definitions, towards biologically defined diseases that collectively form PD, to enable informative patient stratification. N-of-one type, clinical designs offer an unbiased, and agnostic approach to re-defining PD in terms of a group of many individual diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy