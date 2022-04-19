Huntsville man indicted on capital murder charge

Editor’s note: News 19 originally reported the original incident as happening in April 2018. This has been corrected as the incident took place in April 2021. It was also reported that the State was seeking the death penalty in the case, pending a conviction. This has been corrected, as court records indicate the motion has not been filed.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man charged with murder has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury, according to court documents.

Pierre Marquez Sims, 31, is facing a capital murder charge in the 2021 death of 47-year-old Christopher Cole .

Huntsville Police responded to a call of an assault in the 400-block of Governor’s Drive in late April 2021. When officers arrived, they found Cole critically injured.

Authorities later determined Sims had robbed him.

Court records filed in the indictment allege Sims beat Cole with a concrete cylinder while trying to steal his 2000 Lexus GS400 from him.

Cole was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries due to blunt force trauma.

Sims was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail, where he remains without bond.

Sims was indicted on April 1, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.