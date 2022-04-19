ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Clinical Scientist – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

sdbn.org
 3 days ago

The Clinical Scientist role contributes to the design, execution...

sdbn.org

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ViQi, Inc. awarded a National Science Foundation grant SBIR Phase II: Machine learning for Rapid Automated Viral Infectivity Assays

ViQi Inc, a California image analysis company specializing in enabling the use of artificial intelligence in the scientific discovery process, announced today the confirmation of Phase II National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to further optimize their cloud analysis solution applying machine learning to automate viral infectivity assays, significantly reducing the time required for these assays.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Medical News Today

Only 43% of clinical trials report race and ethnicity — What can be done?

In a new study, researchers have analyzed over 20,000 clinical trials to determine if they reported data on race or ethnicity. The researchers also looked at whether the participants in the trials were representative of the United States population. The researchers found that over half of the clinical trials did...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Elsevier Survey: Research Cooperation During COVID-19 Improved while Funding Lags

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen increased collaboration in the research community while concerns about funding for overall research projects persist, according to a newly released survey by Elsevier. In a follow-up to Elsevier’s 2019 Research Futures report, 63% of researchers say they have increased collaboration during the pandemic which includes...
SCIENCE
HIT Consultant

Using NLP Technology To Uncover Real-World Patient Insights

It’s estimated that humans create a combined 2.5 quintillion bytes of data each day – and that around 90% of all data to ever exist was created in just the last few years. As difficult as it is to ignore the massive impact that connected technologies and social media have had on the way we experience our world, it’s somehow even more challenging to fully grasp the scale of it. For health researchers, this data explosion – and especially the rise of social media – has created tantalizing new opportunities to understand patient health, outcomes, and experiences outside of the confines of the clinical setting. But this promising source for real-world data represents only a tiny sliver of the potential ways we can use data to gain patient insights.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

New Product Launch: Surgical Directions Introduces Merlin Analytics

Hospitals can maximize their investment in surgical services by leveraging analytics insights from Merlin. As healthcare evolves, hospitals are constantly searching for ways to make their services more efficient and data-enabled. This is particularly true in the operating room (OR), where operational reporting has not kept pace with the dizzying speed of clinical innovation. Surgical Directions’ Merlin analytics platform helps bring ORs into the modern era by distilling our decades of clinical insight into easy-to-understand visualizations and monitoring tools for managing OR performance and maximizing results.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Trials#Design
Nature.com

Combinatorial optimization with physics-inspired graph neural networks

Combinatorial optimization problems are pervasive across science and industry. Modern deep learning tools are poised to solve these problems at unprecedented scales, but a unifying framework that incorporates insights from statistical physics is still outstanding. Here we demonstrate how graph neural networks can be used to solve combinatorial optimization problems. Our approach is broadly applicable to canonical NP-hard problems in the form of quadratic unconstrained binary optimization problems, such as maximum cut, minimum vertex cover, maximum independent set, as well as Ising spin glasses and higher-order generalizations thereof in the form of polynomial unconstrained binary optimization problems. We apply a relaxation strategy to the problem Hamiltonian to generate a differentiable loss function with which we train the graph neural network and apply a simple projection to integer variables once the unsupervised training process has completed. We showcase our approach with numerical results for the canonical maximum cut and maximum independent set problems. We find that the graph neural network optimizer performs on par or outperforms existing solvers, with the ability to scale beyond the state of the art to problems with millions of variables.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
technologynetworks.com

Whole Genome Sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 by Hybridization Capture Method

Hybridization capture-based target enrichment employs probes to select sequences of interest in a next generation sequencing (NGS) library. This application note presents a hybridization-based method for whole-genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2. Download this app note to learn about how this method can:. Obtain reads covering the entire SARS-CoV-2 genome. Enable the...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
MedicalXpress

Video radiology reports valuable for improving patient-centered care

According to research published in the American Journal of Roentgenology, video radiology reports have the potential to improve radiologists' communication with patients, highlighting the importance of imaging in patient-centered care. "Patient-centered video radiology reports are a useful tool to help improve patient understanding of imaging results," explained lead researcher Michael...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Health systems aren't ready for patient-centered care, CEOs say

While patient-centered care is important to healthcare CEOs, some actions may be lagging behind according to a new study, reported UC Denver News April 19. The results of the 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study were published after 133 U.S. health system CEOs were interviewed, collectively representing systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually. The study found that while CEOs want to shift away from system-focused care into a more patient-centric model, other concerns are slowing the momentum.
DENVER, CO
TechCrunch

Unlearn.AI, a startup developing a ‘digital twin’ service for clinical trials, raises $50M

A future where doctors can simulate the effects of all possible treatments on patients’ digital twins to determine the most effective course is admittedly ambitious. That’s perhaps why Unlearn.AI, a startup which today announced that it raised $50 million in a Series B funding round, started with clinical trials. Unlearn’s digital twin product replicates the characteristics of patients in trials to enable what the company claims are smaller, faster studies, built on a combination of AI and historical data.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy