Sr. Director, Regulatory Affairs – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

Since most Americans spend 40-plus hours a week at their jobs, it's ideal to work at a company where you feel happy to be there. Comparably.com identified the companies with the happiest employees by...
ViQi Inc, a California image analysis company specializing in enabling the use of artificial intelligence in the scientific discovery process, announced today the confirmation of Phase II National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to further optimize their cloud analysis solution applying machine learning to automate viral infectivity assays, significantly reducing the time required for these assays.
Mexican fast food chain Chipotle has launched a new $50 million venture fund aimed at early-stage restaurant technology startups. The Cultivate Next fund will focus on startups that “will enhance our employee and guest experience, and quite possibly revolutionize the restaurant industry," Curt Garner, Chipotle's chief technology officer, said in a statement Tuesday.
On Tuesday, DoorDash released its first ESG report since going public in 2020. The report spans everything from insights about merchants and Dashers to community impact and sustainability at the delivery service company. The report outlines diversity and representation at DoorDash and shows the demographics of both its contract workers and corporate employees.
HR departments recently gave AI a performance review, and they’re not exactly exceeding expectations. SHRM randomly sampled over 1,500 HR professionals in the US and found that one in four HR departments have begun to use AI or automation in their recruitment or hiring processes, and the majority said AI improves the speed of hiring. However, HR teams are underwhelmed by vendors’ transparency.
At 1 p.m. on a Friday, “Joe” sat at the bar of his empty brewery, nursing his fourth lager of the day. It was April 2020, normally peak season for the little brewpub ideally located on the corner of a major university campus in North Carolina. Rising COVID-19 rates had prompted the governor to order all bars closed as of March 13. They were able to reopen a week later, but by then, the university had sent everybody home. The brewery’s entire customer base was gone. The silence—and the financial peril it suggested—was deafening. “This isn’t good,” Joe mumbled, switching to an IPA.
While patient-centered care is important to healthcare CEOs, some actions may be lagging behind according to a new study, reported UC Denver News April 19. The results of the 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study were published after 133 U.S. health system CEOs were interviewed, collectively representing systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually. The study found that while CEOs want to shift away from system-focused care into a more patient-centric model, other concerns are slowing the momentum.
Software developer salaries reflect their essential role in creating, designing, and rolling out computer and application software. Software developers integrate frameworks, architectures, designs, and models while constructing code in programming languages. They test, troubleshoot, and manage their work as individuals at the heart of the software lifecycle. Software jobs vary,...
