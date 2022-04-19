Construction Underway on East Yager Lane Transformation

Major pedestrian safety upgrades coming to northeast Austin through the Austin Mobility Bonds

In 2023 residents, students and families in northeast Austin will be able to stroll or bicycle comfortably on a continuous, ADA-accessible pathway along East Yager Lane. Today Austin Public Works kicked off construction of improvements to reshape the thoroughfare into a more walkable street while improving safety for all road users.

Once the improvements are complete, the one-mile stretch of East Yager Lane between Natures Bend and Jourdan Crossing Blvd will feature:

A new 8 – 10 foot shared use path on the south side of East Yager Lane,

Crossing improvements – including ADA ramps, curb extensions, and crossing islands – at five intersections,

New sidewalk connections between existing sidewalk gaps along the project limits, and

A new protected bike lane on the north side of East Yager Lane.

View the project fact sheet.

Illustration of a typical cross section of the planned improvements along East Yager Lane, facing west.

“Addressing gaps in our sidewalk network and retrofitting our streets to work for all modes of transportation are both crucial to meet our residents’ needs as Austin continues to grow,” remarked Assistant City Manager Gina Fiandaca, who oversees the City’s Mobility Outcome. “Beginning this project brings us one step closer to providing Austinites of all ages and abilities with access to safe and affordable options for getting where they need to go.”

Barring weather delays or other unforeseen circumstances, construction is expected to take 12-18 months to complete. The street will remain accessible in both directions during construction, with periodic partial lane closures as necessary. Residents traveling through the work zone should proceed cautiously and stay alert for traffic signs, cones and flaggers.

Crews establish a traffic control plan to protect the project work zone on Tuesday, April 19.

“I am so grateful to our City staffers who came up with a creative, collaborative solution to design and build a crucial piece of safety infrastructure whose purpose and need have unfortunately been proven by too many tragedies,” said Austin City Council member Natasha Harper-Madison, who represents District 1. “If we want to achieve our mobility, safety, and climate goals, we’ll need to retrofit more streets like East Yager and give residents more options to get around Austin without having to get in their cars.”

“So much hard work has gone into this project, and I give heartfelt thanks to City staff and our East Yager Lane community for their dedication to seeing this project through,” District 7 City Council Member Leslie Pool said. “I’m glad to hear that implementation of this project has started. This work is going to make our community stronger and safer.”

The Austin City Council Members held a virtual public meeting on April 6, 2022 to brief nearby residents on the project’s design, scope and timeline. Austin Public Works and Austin Transportation representatives walked attendees through key design elements and addressed resident questions. View the presentation slides. View the meeting recording.

Austin Public Works’ Sidewalk Program is managing the safety improvement project in partnership with Austin Transportation. The project is made possible through funding allocated from the 2016 and 2020 Mobility Bonds. To learn more about the Austin Mobility Bonds, visit AustinTexas.gov/MobilityBonds.

