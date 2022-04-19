California 'Happy Face Killer' victim ID'd after 29 years
GILROY, Calif. (AP) — A victim of the serial murderer dubbed the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was...panhandlepost.com
GILROY, Calif. (AP) — A victim of the serial murderer dubbed the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was...panhandlepost.com
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0