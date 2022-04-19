ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIH grant helps teens perform genome sequencing

University at Buffalo Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen T. Koury, research associate professor of biotechnical and clinical laboratory sciences, has been awarded a $1.3 million grant that will allow high school students and teachers the opportunity to perform genome sequencing of bacteria. “The Metagenomics Education Partnership: Harnessing the Power of Microbial Genome Sequencing and Big Data...

www.buffalo.edu

