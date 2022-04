Sam Moss may live in the city of Chicago but she is still an Iowa girl at heart. And her hometown of Winterset, Iowa was devastated this spring by multiple tornadoes. When we interview Sam about her American Idol journey, she talked about how she was aware of what had happened in her hometown. Now the singer/songwriter has reached out and helped someone who lost nearly everything during those storms.

