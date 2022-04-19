ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

JSC Kidmania Comes To Edwardsville Saturday, April 23

edglentoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE – Kidmania, the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon’s annual consignment sale, will be held outdoors on Saturday, April 23rd from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. for general admission at Edwardsville High School at 6161 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. Each year shoppers look forward to the...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Homecoming returns to celebrate Glen Carbon's 130-year anniversary

The Village of Glen Carbon will celebrate its 130-year Anniversary at Homecoming, which happens Father's Day Weekend, June 17 and 18 in Miner Park. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Homecoming is expected to draw crowds to celebrate good music, food, entertainment and community spirit.  There is still availability for vendors interested in participating in this year's Homecoming, as well as sponsorship opportunities. Various levels of sponsorships and vendor information are available by visiting the "Homecoming" tab on the Village of Glen Carbon's website. Friday, the events start at 5 p.m. while Saturday morning kicks off with a parade, which will march up South Main Street and end near Karma on Main. One of the planned activities for kids on both days will be a pair of climbing walls. There should be at least 10 to 15 vendor booths.
GLEN CARBON, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Joseph Glik legacy endures in more than retail company

The first Glik store dates back to 1897, when great-great-grandfather, Joseph Glik, transitioned from selling clothing and dry goods out of a horse-drawn wagon to opening a successful menswear store in downtown St. Louis. He opened a second location in Madison, Illinois, a 10,000-square-foot department store, followed by stores in Granite City, Alton then Edwardsville. The Highland location was Illinois store number eight. Additionally, Glik had two locations in St. Louis - in Westport Plaza and Jamestown Mall. Glik is one of the oldest names in American retail.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy