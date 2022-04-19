JSC Kidmania Comes To Edwardsville Saturday, April 23

The Village of Glen Carbon will celebrate its 130-year Anniversary at Homecoming, which happens Father's Day Weekend, June 17 and 18 in Miner Park. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Homecoming is expected to draw crowds to celebrate good music, food, entertainment and community spirit. There is still availability for vendors interested in participating in this year's Homecoming, as well as sponsorship opportunities. Various levels of sponsorships and vendor information are available by visiting the "Homecoming" tab on the Village of Glen Carbon's website. Friday, the events start at 5 p.m. while Saturday morning kicks off with a parade, which will march up South Main Street and end near Karma on Main. One of the planned activities for kids on both days will be a pair of climbing walls. There should be at least 10 to 15 vendor booths.

GLEN CARBON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO