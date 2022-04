The first Glik store dates back to 1897, when great-great-grandfather, Joseph Glik, transitioned from selling clothing and dry goods out of a horse-drawn wagon to opening a successful menswear store in downtown St. Louis. He opened a second location in Madison, Illinois, a 10,000-square-foot department store, followed by stores in Granite City, Alton then Edwardsville. The Highland location was Illinois store number eight. Additionally, Glik had two locations in St. Louis - in Westport Plaza and Jamestown Mall. Glik is one of the oldest names in American retail.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO