DENVER (CBS4)– Girl Scouts from Troop 68042 in south Denver delivered cookies to some patients, doctors and nurses at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. The troop delivered 200 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to the hospital on Thursday. (credit: Girl Scouts of Colorado) The scouts decided as a troop who would receive the cookie donations from the customers who wanted to support Girl Scouts but not actually take the cookies they buy. (credit: Girl Scouts of Colorado) The scouts also had the chance to meet the hospital’s therapy dog “Posey.” (credit: Girl Scouts of Colorado)

DENVER, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO