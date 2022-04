The final battle of New York of the 2021-22 NHL season will take place on Thursday night when the Rangers head to UBS Arena to take on the Islanders. The Islanders are eliminated from the postseason, but the Rangers are in the middle of a battle with the Carolina Hurricanes for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. The two teams are tied with 106 points with five games to go. Carolina currently holds the tie breaker with 43 regulation wins, one more than the Rangers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO