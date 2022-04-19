ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ace, TX

Nonprofit leaders tour Titche Elementary to see the transformational power of the ACE program

By dptstaff
dallasposttrib.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonprofit leaders tour Titche Elementary to see the transformational power of the ACE program. As Damien Stovall walked the halls of Edward Titche Elementary School along with fellow education and nonprofit leaders, he reflected on the school’s journey from a low-performing campus facing closure to a Blue Ribbon...

dallasposttrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
MyChesCo

$226.5 Million Available to Launch Community Health Worker Training Program the United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), recenlty announced the availability of $226.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to launch the Community Health Worker Training Program. This new program will increase the number of community health workers who play a critical role in connecting people to care, including COVID care; mental health and substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services; chronic disease care; and other important health services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Ace, TX
Local
Texas Education
wfit.org

Elementary school music program extended in some Florida classrooms

When Laura Edwards wanted to furnish her classroom with cubbies featuring clear drawers so her students could see what’s inside, she didn’t have to worry about pulling money from her own pocket for the purchase. She also didn’t have to worry about having enough funds to ensure that each student had a hand drum to play.
FLORIDA STATE
Dallas Weekly

Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
COLLEGES
Phys.org

Accessible developmental screening tools needed to ensure children from diverse backgrounds have proper support

Despite what many first-time parents may wish for, kids don't come with instruction manuals. Even seemingly straightforward developmental milestones, like when to introduce solid food, can vary across countries. And when it comes to language development, things get even more complicated. It can be challenging to gauge what is just a child's creativity, and what may be cause for concern.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Canada
The Independent

Program helps foundations fund Black-led nonprofits better

A new effort to help grantmakers change the way they work so they can better support Black-led nonprofits was announced today. Abundance is a collaboration between three Chicago-area grantmakers, Chicago Beyond, the Grand Victoria Foundation, and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.Abundance is not a pledge, but rather a program for grantmakers. The foundations are in the process of hiring a director for Abundance and have given the group an annual budget of $400,000 for three years. Much about the way it works will be determined by the director, but the idea is to provide a forum for...
CHARITIES
lootpress.com

Classroom failures

For once, let’s blame students for classroom failures. Failure in the classroom is often tied to a lack of funding, poor teachers, or some other academic ills. Here’s a different thought, however: Maybe it’s the failed work ethic of today’s kids that leads to failures in our public schools.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Charity#Titche Elementary#Blue Ribbon#The Commit Partnership#Blue Meridian#Harlem Children
DOPE Quick Reads

Supporting Formerly Incarcerated Individuals: Simple Ways to Get Involved During April's 'Second Chance Month'

As mentioned in the White House proclamation on March 31, 2022, "Second Chance Month" is celebrated during April. It is meant to "reaffirm the importance of helping formerly incarcerated people re-enter society." In so many words, the celebration seeks to give opportunities to former inmates in the form of jobs, resources, training, and skills to support them in re-entering society following a period of incarceration.[i]

Comments / 0

Community Policy