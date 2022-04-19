Owner of Sonoma County's Goodness Gracious Catering & Songbird Parlour wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award
By NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
northbaybusinessjournal.com
1 day ago
“’Follow your passion and the rest will follow.’ My mother told me this when I was about 18 and unsure what to do after high school. I think about her advice almost every day and I pass it on to those around,” reports Lauren Kershner. That...
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows virtually all of Sonoma County and the North Coast in a state of extreme drought, as March weather continues to be mostly dry. A quarter to a half-inch of rain may be on the way Sunday and/or Monday, but rainfall has barely topped an inch in Santa Rosa and neighboring cities since Jan. 1.
It seems almost inconceivable now. In 2019, a year before anyone had heard of COVID-19 Sonoma County officials were exploring a proposal to close down the county’s public health lab to save money. The idea was quickly scrapped when the pandemic hit, but former county staff members say the...
(TNS) - They worked behind the scenes as the pandemic unfolded, often preventing the tragedy from becoming more tragic. They assembled data and made sense of its complexity. They comforted the elderly and the poor. And they ventured into parts of our community where the risk was the highest and the damage was the greatest. No one will ever know how many people didn't die or get gravely ill because of their efforts, but this much is certain: They are the unsung heroes of the pandemic, and they made a difference. Here are some of their stories.
State lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide additional funding for schools to prepare for California’s natural disasters, and a Bay Area county’s top education official backs the proposal.
Ahead of the opening of London’s white-hot nine-restaurant food hall, Arcade, at Centre Point, one of its most high-profile chefs — Sabor’s Nieves Barragan — has pulled out, replaced by the newly created Nepalese momo and noodle brand Tipan Tapan, which will be led by the former Berenjak chef Arjun Gurung.
We received complimentary stay and a complimentary meal from this hotel and their restaurant. Hotel Histórico Central, Mexico CityDaniel Haddad. Hotel Histórico Central was the perfect boutique hotel for our family during our visit to beautiful Mexico City. From the moment we checked in, the welcoming staff made us feel right at home. We were served a unique and delicious welcome drink and our children were treated to toys, treats, and plenty of friendly smiles. The modern guest rooms are comfortable and cozy with sleek bathrooms and enticing city views. A huge highlight of staying at the Hotel Histórico Centra is their mouthwatering breakfast served each morning and the complimentary use of the in house cafe. Whether you’re craving a warm panini, freshly baked croissant, warming soup, or perfectly crafted coffee it’s available 24/7 at Cafe Central. All hotel guests can order free of charge, which was a great addition to our stay.
Posted outside Healdsburg Gas Mart on Tuesday was a sign proclaiming its regular unleaded fuel, which sold for $5.63 per gallon, as the “cheapest gas” in the North Bay city. A gas station tenant also touted the designation, which could be found on GasBuddy.com’s database of fuel prices...
Congratulations to Karyn Ferreira! The Fairhaven woman was honored in front of hundreds of her peers Wednesday night at the "Inspire Better" Tropical Smoothie Cafe convention in Orlando, Florida. The event was described by the company as "centered around how Tropical Smoothie Cafe exists not only to 'Inspire Better' in...
A vacation in Los Cabos, at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, is a treat, with sunny weather, blue seas, and hotels ranging from beachy casual to ultra-luxe. Many travelers enjoy the ease of all-inclusive resorts, especially when the goal is relaxation with no worries about signing bar tabs or restaurant checks. There are lots of all-inclusive resorts in Los Cabos, and selecting the best one for you takes some research and planning.
Comments / 0