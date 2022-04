One of the defendants in a million-dollar banking scheme to defraud the federal government has been fined $500 for her role in the matter. U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose on Tuesday sentenced Susan McLaughlin of the now-shuttered Valley Bank in Moline, Illinois, to time served on a felony conviction of conspiracy to commit mail fraud […] The post Former bank executive fined $500 for her role in scheme to defraud SBA appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

