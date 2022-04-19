ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, TN

Early voting underway in Tennessee and Hardin County Republican primary

By Editor
courieranywhere.com
 3 days ago

Early voting in the May 3 state and county Republican primary election is now underway at the Hardin County Courthouse. As of closing Monday, 411 ballots had been cast locally, the Hardin County Election Commission reports. In-person early voting started April 13 and ends April 28. In this primary...

