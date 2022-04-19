ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Washington, MD

Emergency Water Main Repair

wsscwater.com
 3 days ago

Laurel, MD - April 19, 2022 - WSSC Water is making emergency repairs...

www.wsscwater.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Water main break disrupting service in Dunlap

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – 75% of the water system in Dunlap has been down today because of a water main break. The city reports that a 16″ main was “disrupted.”. The repairs should be completed by 5:30-6:00 PM. But their could be air in your lines. You...
DUNLAP, TN
PennLive.com

Duncannon readies for water main replacements

In coming months, Duncannon will be digging into High Street and several others to replace water mains as part of an ongoing project to improve both water and fire service, according to borough officials. The latest part of the borough’s ongoing water infrastructure upgrades will replace pipes that are old...
DUNCANNON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Washington, MD
City
Laurel, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Washington State
ABC6.com

Water main break repair work in Cranston caused ‘major’ traffic delays

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A water main break repair caused major traffic delays in Cranston during Friday’s morning commute. Cranston police said the the water main emergency was being repaired on Phenix Avenue. Providence Water crews worked to fix the repairs since Thursday. Northbound traffic was directed down...
CRANSTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy