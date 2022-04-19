Emergency Water Main Repair

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – 75% of the water system in Dunlap has been down today because of a water main break. The city reports that a 16″ main was “disrupted.”. The repairs should be completed by 5:30-6:00 PM. But their could be air in your lines. You...
In coming months, Duncannon will be digging into High Street and several others to replace water mains as part of an ongoing project to improve both water and fire service, according to borough officials. The latest part of the borough’s ongoing water infrastructure upgrades will replace pipes that are old...
A water main break on Phenix Avenue has been repaired, and the road has been reopened, the Cranston Police Department said Friday afternoon.
The police early Friday morning had warned of "major traffic delays" and asked drivers to avoid the area, because the street was dug up and workers were repairing the damaged water main.
