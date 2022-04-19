Paper Shredding

ALMOST one million Americans are set to receive a new stimulus check payment. More than 800,000 residents in Maine could get the stimulus check payment after Governor Janet Mills signed the state’s $1.2billion supplemental budget into law on April 20. Lawmakers and cabinet members flanked Mills as she signed...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Former McDonald's USA CEO Ed Rensi slammed California’s proposal for a four-day workweek, arguing that labor costs will rise if the legislation passes. The California State Legislature’s proposal would lower the official workweek to 32 hours over four days – anything over that would be considered overtime for employees. This law would apply to companies with more than 500 employees.
Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry Electric Cooperative held their annual Shred Event this month, with 3,400 pounds (from 85 vehicles) of sensitive materials shredded. In partnership with Shred360 and God’s Abundance for All People (GAP), this community drive-through event was free to the public; the only request made was for participants to donate items to GAP.
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Department of Public Works will host its annual paper shredding event, Shred Fest, Saturday, April 23, at the Recycling Drop-Off Center, 255 Mount Wayte Avenue. The event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can bring their paper documents to the...
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Public Library will hold their annual Shred Day on April 9th. Ken Moorman said this is a drive-through event and you must pull into the Library parking lot from the west. Shred day is held in collaboration with Atlantic Boy Scout Troop 54. Shred day will take...
Although lawmakers have made positive strides recently toward improving the status of immigrant healthcare coverage and eligibility, a new study brief has found that noncitizen immigrants -- including...
The Federal Register is a daily journal of federal government activity that includes presidential documents, proposed and final rules, and public notices. It is a common measure of an administration’s regulatory activity, accounting for both regulatory and deregulatory actions. From April 11 through April 15, the Federal Register grew...
Veterans saw increased employment opportunities in the education and health services sector in 2021 but less hiring for professional and business services, according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Services on Thursday. The research also showed a significant improvement in the overall veterans employment rate last year...
Mayor John Hamilton recently proposed an increase to the Monroe County Local Income Tax rate to fund $18 million of new city investments in four primary categories that include the following:
public safety ($4.5 million) climate change preparedness and mitigation ($6.5 million) equity and quality of life for all ($4 million) essential city services ($3 million).
The plan...
US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
Comments / 0