George Hunt's final Beale Street Music Festival art to be unveiled

By The Daily Memphian Staff
 1 day ago
The final artwork artist George Hunt created for the Beale Street Music Festival will be unveiled Tuesday, April 19. Hunt died in December 2020, at age 87.

Memphis in May International Festival will reveal the 28th and final piece Hunt created for the festival at an event 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Renasant Convention Center, 255 N. Main St. The event will take place in the building’s Riverview Lobby.

“The festival had taken delivery of his final painting, fittingly titled ‘Greatest Hits,’ which was not released because of the pandemic, and we’re now able to release his final work for his many fans,” James L. Holt, Memphis in May president and CEO, said in a statement.

Hunt was the official artist of Beale Street Music Festival, having created a new painting for each year’s festival since 1992.

A retrospective exhibition of Hunt’s work will be on permanent display at the convention center.

Posters with Hunt’s 2022 artwork can be purchased at 1910 Frameworks; posters will be available for purchase online beginning May 1.

Hunt received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Arkansas and a Master of Arts from the University of Memphis; he also taught at Carver High School in Memphis for more than 35 years. Hunt’s work has been hung in the White House and featured on a U.S. postage stamp.

Ghana is the honored country for this year’s Beale Street Music Festival, which is taking place in Liberty Park at the Fairgrounds due to Tom Lee Park construction.

For additional, direct-to-you info on Beale Street Music Festival, sign up for The Daily Memphian’s Beale Street Survival Guide and get insider tips and tricks delivered right into your inbox during festival weekend.

Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
