Investigating mental workload-induced changes in cortical oxygenation and frontal theta activity during simulated flights

Acute spinal cord injury (SCI) leads to severe damage to the microvascular network. The process of spontaneous repair is accompanied by formation of new blood vessels; their functionality, however, presumably very important for functional recovery, has never been clearly established, as most studies so far used fixed tissues. Here, combining ultrafast Doppler imaging and ultrasound localization microscopy (ULM) on the same animals, we proceeded at a detailed analysis of structural and functional vascular alterations associated with the establishment of chronic SCI, both at macroscopic and microscopic scales. Using a standardized animal model of SCI, our results demonstrate striking hemodynamic alterations in several subparts of the spinal cord: a reduced blood velocity in the lesion site, and an asymmetrical hypoperfusion caudal but not rostral to the lesion. In addition, the worsening of many evaluated parameters at later time points suggests that the neoformed vascular network is not yet fully operational, and reveals ULM as an efficient in vivo readout for spinal cord vascular alterations. Finally, we show statistical correlations between the diverse biomarkers of vascular dysfunction and SCI severity. The imaging modality developed here will allow evaluating recovery of vascular function over time in pre-clinical models of SCI. Also, used on SCI patients in combination with other quantitative markers of neural tissue damage, it may help classifying lesion severity and predict possible treatment outcomes in patients.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO