Identification of ubiquitin-specific protease 32 as an oncogene in glioblastoma and the underlying mechanisms

The WHO (2021) Classification classified a group of pediatric-type high-grade gliomas as IDH wildtype, H3 wildtype but as of currently, they are characterized only by negative molecular features of IDH and H3. We recruited 35 cases of pediatric IDH wildtype and H3 wildtype hemispheric glioblastomas. We evaluated them with genome-wide methylation profiling, targeted sequencing, RNAseq, TERT promoter sequencing, and FISH. The median survival of the cohort was 27.6 months. With Capper et al.'s36 methylation groups as a map, the cases were found to be epigenetically heterogeneous and were clustered in proximity or overlay of methylation groups PXA-like (n"‰="‰8), LGG-like (n"‰="‰10), GBM_MYCN (n"‰="‰9), GBM_midline (n"‰="‰5), and GBM_RTKIII (n"‰="‰3). Histology of the tumors in these groups was not different from regular glioblastomas. Methylation groups were not associated with OS. We were unable to identify groups specifically characterized by EGFR or PDGFRA amplification as proposed by other authors. EGFR, PDGFRA, and MYCN amplifications were not correlated with OS. 4/9 cases of the GBM_MYCN cluster did not show MYCN amplification; the group was also enriched for EGFR amplification (4/9 cases) and the two biomarkers overlapped in two cases. Overall, PDGFRA amplification was found in only four cases and they were not restricted to any groups. Cases in proximity to GBM_midline were all hemispheric and showed loss of H3K27me3 staining. Fusion genes ALK/NTRK/ROS1/MET characteristic of infantile glioblastomas were not identified in 17 cases successfully sequenced. BRAF V600E was only found in the PXA group but CDKN2A deletion could be found in other methylation groups. PXA-like cases did not show PXA histological features similar to findings by other authors. No case showed TERT promoter mutation. Mutations of mismatch repair (MMR) genes were poor prognosticators in single (p"‰â‰¤"‰0.001) but not in multivariate analyses (p"‰="‰0.229). MGMT had no survival significance in this cohort. Of the other common biomarkers, only TP53 and ATRX mutations were significant poor prognosticators and only TP53 mutation was significant after multivariate analyses (p"‰="‰0.024). We conclude that IDH wildtype, H3 wildtype pediatric hemispheric glioblastomas are molecularly heterogeneous and in routine practice, TP53, ATRX, and MMR status could profitably be screened for risk stratification in laboratories without ready access to methylation profiling.

SCIENCE ・ 29 DAYS AGO