Cancer

Identification of ubiquitin-specific protease 32 as an oncogene in glioblastoma and the underlying mechanisms

By Sifang Chen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlioblastoma (GBM) patients present poor prognosis. Deubiquitination by deubiquitinating enzymes (DUBs) is a critical process in cancer progression. Ubiquitin-specific proteases (USPs) constitute the largest sub-family of DUBs. Evaluate the role of USP32 in GBM progression and provide a potential target for GBM treatment. Clinical significance of USP32 was investigated using Gene...

Nature.com

Ubiquitin conjugating enzyme E2 C (UBE2C) may play a dual role involved in the progression of thyroid carcinoma

The present study aimed to explore the role of ubiquitin-conjugating enzyme E2 C (UBE2C) in the progress of thyroid carcinoma (THCA). We firstly explored the prognostic impact and expression level of UBE2C in THCA. Then, we performed the UBE2C knockdown and evaluated the effects on the proliferation, cell cycle distribution, apoptosis, migration, and invasion of THCA cells, as well as resistance to sorafenib. Finally, we predicted the possible pathways and explored the correlation between UBE2C with immune infiltrates. The results showed that high expression of UBE2C independently predicted a shorter disease-free survival time of THCA patients. And UBE2C also presented a better prognostic performance on the survival probability of patients. Expression analysis showed that UBE2C was statistically upregulated in THCA tissue compared with normal tissue. After UBE2C knockdown, the proliferation of THCA cells was inhibited and apoptosis was increased. These results indicated that UBE2C acted as an oncogene in THCA. However, the migration and invasion of THCA cells with UBE2C knockdown were enhanced, and the expressions of migration-related proteins were upregulated. In addition, UBE2C knockdown increased the resistance of THCA cells to sorafenib. These results implied the potential of UBE2C as a suppressor gene in THCA. The pathway analysis further predicted that metabolism-related pathways were activated in the UBE2C low expression class, and cell growth and immune-related pathways were focused on the UBE2C high expression class. Finally, we observed a significant positive relationship between UBE2C and several immune infiltrates in THCA. It followed that UBE2C high expression might play a vital role in THCA to some extent. This study revealed that UBE2C participated in the progression of THCA and may play the dual role of both oncogene and tumor suppressor gene. The detailed mechanism needed to be further investigated.
CANCER
Nature.com

Transferrin receptor 1 promotes the fibroblast growth factor receptor-mediated oncogenic potential of diffused-type gastric cancer

Diffuse-type gastric cancer (DGC) is a highly invasive subtype of gastric adenocarcinoma that frequently exhibits scattered peritoneal metastasis. Previous studies have shown that the genes of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), such as fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) or Met, are amplified in some DGC cell lines, leading to the constitutive activation of corresponding RTKs. In these cell lines, the survival of cancer cells appears to be dependent on the activation of RTKs. To gain novel insights into the downstream signaling pathways of RTKs specific to DGC, phosphotyrosine-containing proteins associated with activated FGFR2 were purified through two sequential rounds of immunoprecipitation from the lysates of two DGC cell lines. As a result, transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) was identified as the binding partner of FGFR2. Biochemical analysis confirmed that TfR1 protein binds to FGFR2 and is phosphorylated at tyrosine 20 (Tyr20) in an FGFR2 kinase activity-dependent manner. The knockdown of TfR1 and treatment with an inhibitor of FGFR2 caused significant impairment in iron uptake and suppression of cellular proliferation in vitro. Moreover, the suppression of expression levels of TfR1 in the DGC cells significantly reduced their tumorigenicity and potency of peritoneal dissemination. It was indicated that TfR1, when phosphorylated by the binding partner FGFR2 in DGC cells, promotes proliferation and tumorigenicity of these cancer cells. These results suggest that the control of TfR1 function may serve as a therapeutic target in DGC with activated FGFR2.
CANCER
Nature.com

Molecular landscape of pediatric type IDH wildtype, H3 wildtype hemispheric glioblastomas

The WHO (2021) Classification classified a group of pediatric-type high-grade gliomas as IDH wildtype, H3 wildtype but as of currently, they are characterized only by negative molecular features of IDH and H3. We recruited 35 cases of pediatric IDH wildtype and H3 wildtype hemispheric glioblastomas. We evaluated them with genome-wide methylation profiling, targeted sequencing, RNAseq, TERT promoter sequencing, and FISH. The median survival of the cohort was 27.6 months. With Capper et al.'s36 methylation groups as a map, the cases were found to be epigenetically heterogeneous and were clustered in proximity or overlay of methylation groups PXA-like (n"‰="‰8), LGG-like (n"‰="‰10), GBM_MYCN (n"‰="‰9), GBM_midline (n"‰="‰5), and GBM_RTKIII (n"‰="‰3). Histology of the tumors in these groups was not different from regular glioblastomas. Methylation groups were not associated with OS. We were unable to identify groups specifically characterized by EGFR or PDGFRA amplification as proposed by other authors. EGFR, PDGFRA, and MYCN amplifications were not correlated with OS. 4/9 cases of the GBM_MYCN cluster did not show MYCN amplification; the group was also enriched for EGFR amplification (4/9 cases) and the two biomarkers overlapped in two cases. Overall, PDGFRA amplification was found in only four cases and they were not restricted to any groups. Cases in proximity to GBM_midline were all hemispheric and showed loss of H3K27me3 staining. Fusion genes ALK/NTRK/ROS1/MET characteristic of infantile glioblastomas were not identified in 17 cases successfully sequenced. BRAF V600E was only found in the PXA group but CDKN2A deletion could be found in other methylation groups. PXA-like cases did not show PXA histological features similar to findings by other authors. No case showed TERT promoter mutation. Mutations of mismatch repair (MMR) genes were poor prognosticators in single (p"‰â‰¤"‰0.001) but not in multivariate analyses (p"‰="‰0.229). MGMT had no survival significance in this cohort. Of the other common biomarkers, only TP53 and ATRX mutations were significant poor prognosticators and only TP53 mutation was significant after multivariate analyses (p"‰="‰0.024). We conclude that IDH wildtype, H3 wildtype pediatric hemispheric glioblastomas are molecularly heterogeneous and in routine practice, TP53, ATRX, and MMR status could profitably be screened for risk stratification in laboratories without ready access to methylation profiling.
SCIENCE
#Oncogene#Glioblastoma#Proteases#Ubiquitin#Gbm#Usp32#Rna
Nature.com

Proton pump inhibitors affect capecitabine efficacy in patients with stage II"“III colorectal cancer: a multicenter retrospective study

The association between capecitabine efficacy and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) is controversial. Here, we determined whether co-administration of PPIs affects the real-world effectiveness of capecitabine. This retrospective observational study included consecutive patients with stage II"“III colorectal cancer (CRC) who received adjuvant capecitabine monotherapy or CapeOX (capecitabine and oxaliplatin) between January 2009 and December 2014 at nine participating institutions. The primary endpoint was the difference in relapse-free survival (RFS) between patients who received PPIs and those who did not and was estimated using the Kaplan"“Meier method. Overall survival (OS) was the secondary endpoint. Multivariable analysis of RFS and OS was performed using a Cox proportional hazards model, propensity score adjustment, and inverse probability of treatment weighting (IPTW) analyses. Data from 606 patients were evaluated, 54 of whom had received a PPI. PPI-treated patients tended to have poorer RFS and OS than patients treated without PPIs. The hazard ratio for RFS with capecitabine monotherapy was 2.48 (95% confidence interval: 1.22"“5.07). These results were consistent with sensitivity analyses performed using propensity score adjustment and IPTW methods. Co-administration of PPIs may reduce the effectiveness of capecitabine and negatively impact patients with stage II"“III CRC.
CANCER
