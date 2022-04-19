Wildcat Baseball Gives Back

SCRANTON, Pa. — A year removed from an NCAA Division III Tournament berth, the University of Scranton baseball team is once again playing well. The Royals are 20-6-1 on the season and in 2nd place in the Landmark Conference. Newswatch 16 stopped by practice this week - indoors, due to the weather. Head Coach Mike Bartoletti led his Royals to a conference title last year before the NCAA tournament trip. They'll have the chance to do that again, thanks to plenty of local talent -- guys like Wallenpaupack's Tyler Kirsten and Hazleton Area's Corey Zientek, both hitting over .400 this season.
A junior college pitcher leveled an opposing hitter as he rounded the bases during a home run trot Wednesday in Texas, video of the incident showed. The game between the host Weatherford College and the North Central Texas College was suspended in the top of the sixth inning following the incident.
MINFORD — The idea that you see something new at the ballpark every day certainly held true on Wednesday. Minford High School’s baseball team has been playing night games “under the lights” for some time. So when the Falcons and Valley Indians began their second meeting...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bridgeport put away University in five innings, 10-0 on Wednesday evening. The Indians and Hawks went scoreless through the first two innings but Bridgeport got hot in the top of the third. A six-run inning started as the Indians capitalized on two Hawks’ mistakes for an early lead. Then Bridgeport’s bats got […]
Eastwood High School has elevated Jason Faykosh from his junior varsity position this past season to the Eagles' next varsity boys basketball head coach. Faykosh, 31, succeeds his former coach, Todd Henline, who retired recently after his second stint as Eastwood head coach. His final season was arguably the best in program history.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Last year as a senior at Anthony Wayne, Garret Pike was named the Ohio Baseball Player of the Year. Since he stepped foot on campus at the University of Toledo, he picked right up where his high school career left off. Pike was named MAC Co-Player...
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour softball is in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history. The Colts are riding on the heels of a 6-5 victory over Lincoln, the first loss of the season for the Cougars. The seniors on the team have never made...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Eight Morgantown High School athletes signed to continue athletics and academics at the collegiate level on Wednesday. Ella Voorhees takes her talents to the Division I level as she signed with the Southern Mississippi volleyball program. Voorhees said playing for MHS and her club program in Pittsburgh has led her to this […]
Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling University Athletics Golf Scramble is next Saturday at the Crispin Golf Course at Oglebay Park. The cost is $75 per golfer and $300 per foursome. Proceeds go to benefit the resurfacing of the track at Bishop Schmitt Field. “It will be going...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont Bees’ record doesn’t indicate how hard the team has worked this season to get better as softball players, but also grow closer as a family. As the team nears the end of the regular season, they’re focusing on how being a part of this team has made them feel.
STRASBURG – Cheerleaders selected for the 2022-23 school year are as follows:. Varsity football – Micah Burkett, Karli Curfman, Ava Fierbaugh, Mya Fierbaugh, Lizzy Hill, Zoey Minard, Sierra Minard, Sarah Shultz, Aubrey Thomas. Varsity basketball – Curfman, Ava Fierbaugh, Hailey Haswell, Minard, Thomas. Junior varsity basketball –...
STREETSBORO — The Rockets are loaded with senior standouts.
Four of them — Kennedy Danna, Isabella Leonardi, Mallory Rice and Megan Szcecinski — are hitting above .400.
None of them are hitting leadoff,...
LEWISTOWN — Mifflin County High School football coach Scot Sechler resigned Tuesday, citing health reasons. Sechler, who is battling cancer, notified the school district in writing, which was shared with the news media. “First I would like to thank you Tish Maclay, Bobby Lepley, Mr Crosson and staff, and...
Comments / 0